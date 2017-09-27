Worldbulletin News

16:14, 25 July 2018 Wednesday
History
12:13, 25 July 2018 Wednesday

Today in History July 25
Today in History July 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

326   Emperor Constantine refuses to carry out traditional pagan sacrifices.
1394   Charles VI of France issues a decree for the general expulsion of Jews from France.
1564   Maximilian II becomes emperor of the Holy Roman Empire.
1587   Hideyoshi bans Christianity in Japan and orders all Christians to leave.
1759   British forces defeat a French army at Fort Niagara in Canada.
1799   On his way back from Syria, Napoleon Bonaparte defeats the Ottomans at Aboukir, Egypt.
1814   British and American forces fight each other to a standoff at Lundy's Lane, Canada.
1845   China grants Belgium equal trading rights with Britain, France and the United States.
1867   President Andrew Johnson signs an act creating the territory of Wyoming.
1850   Gold is discovered in the Rogue River in Oregon, extending the quest for gold up the Pacific coast.
1861   The Crittenden Resolution, calling for the American Civil War to be fought to preserve the Union and not for slavery, is passed by Congress.
1894   Japanese forces sink the British steamer Kowshing which was bringing Chinese reinforcements to Korea.
1909   French aviator Louis Bleriot becomes the first man to fly across the English Channel in an airplane.
1914   Russia declares that it will act to protect Serbian sovereignty.
1924   Greece announces the deportation of 50,000 Armenians.
1934   Austrian chancellor Engelbert Dollfuss is shot and killed by Nazis.
1941   The U.S. government freezes Japanese and Chinese assets.
1943   Italian Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini is overthrown in a coup.
1944   Allied forces begin the breakthrough of German lines in Normandy.
1978   The first test-tube baby, Louise Brown, is born in Oldham, England.
1984   Svetlana Savitskaya becomes first woman to perform a space walk.


