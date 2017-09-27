Today in History July 25

|326
|Emperor Constantine refuses to carry out traditional pagan sacrifices.
|1394
|Charles VI of France issues a decree for the general expulsion of Jews from France.
|1564
|Maximilian II becomes emperor of the Holy Roman Empire.
|1587
|Hideyoshi bans Christianity in Japan and orders all Christians to leave.
|1759
|British forces defeat a French army at Fort Niagara in Canada.
|1799
|On his way back from Syria, Napoleon Bonaparte defeats the Ottomans at Aboukir, Egypt.
|1814
|British and American forces fight each other to a standoff at Lundy's Lane, Canada.
|1845
|China grants Belgium equal trading rights with Britain, France and the United States.
|1867
|President Andrew Johnson signs an act creating the territory of Wyoming.
|1850
|Gold is discovered in the Rogue River in Oregon, extending the quest for gold up the Pacific coast.
|1861
|The Crittenden Resolution, calling for the American Civil War to be fought to preserve the Union and not for slavery, is passed by Congress.
|1894
|Japanese forces sink the British steamer Kowshing which was bringing Chinese reinforcements to Korea.
|1909
|French aviator Louis Bleriot becomes the first man to fly across the English Channel in an airplane.
|1914
|Russia declares that it will act to protect Serbian sovereignty.
|1924
|Greece announces the deportation of 50,000 Armenians.
|1934
|Austrian chancellor Engelbert Dollfuss is shot and killed by Nazis.
|1941
|The U.S. government freezes Japanese and Chinese assets.
|1943
|Italian Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini is overthrown in a coup.
|1944
|Allied forces begin the breakthrough of German lines in Normandy.
|1978
|The first test-tube baby, Louise Brown, is born in Oldham, England.
|1984
|Svetlana Savitskaya becomes first woman to perform a space walk.