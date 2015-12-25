Worldbulletin News

Today's News
16:13, 25 July 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
Update: 15:27, 25 July 2018 Wednesday

Qatar begins major expansion of Al-Udeid Airbase
Used to fly sorties into Iraq and Syria, Al-Udeid is considered the largest US military base in the region

World Bulletin / News Desk

Qatar has launched a major project aimed at expanding its Al-Udeid Airbase, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

On Tuesday, Prime Minister (and Defense Minister) Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah presided over a ceremony marking the launch of the expansion project, QNA reported.

The ceremony was also attended by U.S. Army Brigadier-General Jason Armagost, commander of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing at Al-Udeid.

The planned expansion will include construction of additional housing facilities and service buildings.

According to QNA, the project is “intended to underscore Qatar's ongoing commitment to deepening its strategic military relations with the U.S.”

Roughly 11,000 U.S. military personnel -- mostly from the U.S. Air Force -- are currently stationed at Al-Udeid, which is located 30 kilometers southwest of Qatari capital Doha.

Used to fly sorties into Iraq and Syria, Al-Udeid is regarded as the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East.

 


