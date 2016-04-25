UAE hails ‘historical’ Ethiopia-Eritrea peace deal

World Bulletin / News Desk

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday called on the international community to support a landmark peace deal signed earlier this month between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

In a joint statement released after a tripartite meeting between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE hailed the “historic” peace agreement.

Signed in Asmara on July 9, the peace deal will “pave the way for improved bilateral relations and contribute to enhancing the security of both countries and the wider Horn of Africa region,” the joint statement read.

Last week, Afwerki visited Ethiopia where he presided over the reopening of Eritrea’s embassy in Addis Ababa following nearly two decades of strained relations.