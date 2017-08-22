Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:59, 26 July 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
Update: 16:21, 25 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Trump: Russia to help Democrats in November election
Trump: Russia to help Democrats in November election

'They definitely don’t want Trump!' US president tweets

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday he is "very concerned" Russia will seek to tip the scales in this November's midterm elections to benefit the Democratic Party. 

"Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats," Trump, a Republican, tweeted. "They definitely don’t want Trump!"

It is unclear what, if any, concrete information Trump is basing his speculation on.

Trump has come under significant criticism for his handling of a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, in particular for his apparent siding with Putin against the U.S.’s intelligence community's assessment that Moscow worked to influence the 2016 election in Trump's favor.

The U.S. intelligence community determined publicly in January 2017 that Russia carried out a sweeping campaign to influence the election against then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. 

Trump walked back his distancing from that determination after returning to Washington, but then backtracked in a series of mixed messages.

When asked by reporters if he thought Russia was still a threat, Trump succinctly said, "No." The White House later said he was not responding to the question, and was instead declining the query altogether.

Putin acknowledged at the summit with Trump that he favored the then-Republican nominee because Trump "was the one who wanted to normalize relations with Russia," but has consistently maintained the Kremlin had no part in interfering in the 2016 election. 

Legislation making its way through Capitol Hill would hit Russia with additional U.S. sanctions if it is determined to meddle in future elections. 



Related Trump russia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa s Buraq Wall
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall

Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week
Trump Russia to help Democrats in November election
Trump: Russia to help Democrats in November election

'They definitely don’t want Trump!' US president tweets
Trump top Republican clash over tariffs
Trump, top Republican clash over tariffs

'I don’t think tariffs are the right answer," says House Speaker Paul Ryan
More Turks should visit Jerusalem
More Turks should visit Jerusalem

AK Party's Hasan Turan also urges Turkish travel agencies to arrange more faith tours to Jerusalem
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66

Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression

Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview  
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security

Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City

UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala

3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

Gunmen broke into the building and opened fire
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead 13 hurt
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 13 hurt

Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again

U.S. president warns of consequences if Iran threatens his country again
Mnuchin calls on China EU to make tariff concessions
Mnuchin calls on China, EU to make tariff concessions

Mnuchin arrived in the Argentine capital at the end of a week in which US President Donald Trump has ramped up his inflammatory remarks and threats with regard global trade.
Turkey's e-government development scores high
Turkey's e-government development scores high

United Nations 2018 survey shows Turkey ranks 53 of 193 countries, up from 68th place in 2016
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict

Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’

News

Helsinki summit should help Russia-NATO ties
Helsinki summit should help Russia-NATO ties

German chancellor meets Russian FM to discuss Syria
German chancellor meets Russian FM to discuss Syria

Israeli PM to meet Russian FM in Moscow for Syria talks
Israeli PM to meet Russian FM in Moscow for Syria

Russia detains 6 prison guards over shock torture video
Russia detains 6 prison guards over shock torture video

Jordan informs Russia of White Helmets arrival
Jordan informs Russia of White Helmets arrival

Russian FM demands release of citizen detained in US
Russian FM demands release of citizen detained in US

Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks
Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks

Trump, top Republican clash over tariffs
Trump top Republican clash over tariffs

Putin, Trump to continue 'useful contacts'
Putin Trump to continue 'useful contacts'

EU's Juncker in last-ditch bid to end Trump trade war
EU's Juncker in last-ditch bid to end Trump trade war

Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again

Trump set to raise tariffs on China to $500B
Trump set to raise tariffs on China to 500B






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 