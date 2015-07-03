Update: 16:47, 25 July 2018 Wednesday

Lebanon questions activists over social media posts

World Bulletin / News Desk

Lebanon's security forces are increasingly bringing activists in for questioning over their social media posts, sparking widespread anger in recent days that freedom of expression is being squeezed.

One was interrogated over a post blaming President Michel Aoun for the country's widespread corruption, sluggish economy, and poor wages. Others were questioned for mocking a "miracle" by a saint revered in Lebanon.

Dozens of people on Tuesday evening gathered in downtown Beirut to protest the "unprecedented degradation in freedom of expression".

Many held up signs printed with the words "#Against oppression", while one posed with a keyboard decorated with large paper-made handcuffs.

Diala Haidar, a Lebanon campaigner at Amnesty International, said the rights group has "noticed censorship increasingly interfering in spaces of expression in Lebanon".

"More than one security or military authority have started monitoring and calling in opinion holders for questioning."