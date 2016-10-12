Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:58, 26 July 2018 Thursday
Palestine
Update: 17:04, 25 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall

Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli construction crews on Wednesday moved a large block of stone that fell from the Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week to a nearby area in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, according to the Israeli Antiquities Authority.

Known to Jews as the “Western Wall”, the Al-Buraq Wall is the western portion of East Jerusalem’s iconic Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, which for Muslims represents the world’s third holiest site.

In a statement, the Antiquities Authority said it would look into whether the stone “can be returned to its original place”.

Using a large crane, the authority has since transferred the fallen block of stone to a nearby area close to the wall.

In its statement, the authority offered no reason or speculation as to why the stone may have fallen.

Jerusalem’s Jordan-run Religious Endowments Authority, meanwhile, has said it is investigating the incident.

“Our engineers and specialists are looking into it now,” an authority official told Anadolu Agency on Monday.



Related al aqsa Israel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa s Buraq Wall
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall

Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week
Trump Russia to help Democrats in November election
Trump: Russia to help Democrats in November election

'They definitely don’t want Trump!' US president tweets
Trump top Republican clash over tariffs
Trump, top Republican clash over tariffs

'I don’t think tariffs are the right answer," says House Speaker Paul Ryan
More Turks should visit Jerusalem
More Turks should visit Jerusalem

AK Party's Hasan Turan also urges Turkish travel agencies to arrange more faith tours to Jerusalem
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66

Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression

Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview  
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security

Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City

UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala

3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

Gunmen broke into the building and opened fire
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead 13 hurt
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 13 hurt

Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again
Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again

U.S. president warns of consequences if Iran threatens his country again
Mnuchin calls on China EU to make tariff concessions
Mnuchin calls on China, EU to make tariff concessions

Mnuchin arrived in the Argentine capital at the end of a week in which US President Donald Trump has ramped up his inflammatory remarks and threats with regard global trade.
Turkey's e-government development scores high
Turkey's e-government development scores high

United Nations 2018 survey shows Turkey ranks 53 of 193 countries, up from 68th place in 2016
UN chief urges Israel Hamas to step back from conflict
UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to step back from conflict

Antonio Guterres calls on both sides to ‘step back from the brink of another devastating conflict’

News

Israeli army arrests 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israel rejects Russian offer on Iranian forces in Syria
Israel rejects Russian offer on Iranian forces in Syria

Israeli PM to meet Russian FM in Moscow for Syria talks
Israeli PM to meet Russian FM in Moscow for Syria

Israel reportedly strikes military site in Syria
Israel reportedly strikes military site in Syria

2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israel to reopen Gaza goods crossing if calm holds
Israel to reopen Gaza goods crossing if calm holds

Jerusalem faces difficult day under Israeli occupation
Jerusalem faces difficult day under Israeli occupation

Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa

Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem

Jewish settlers descend on J’lem’s Al-Aqsa for Passover
Jewish settlers descend on J lem s Al-Aqsa for Passover

Over 500 settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Over 500 settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem

Israeli settlers swarm East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex
Israeli settlers swarm East Jerusalem s Al-Aqsa complex






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 