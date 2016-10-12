Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli construction crews on Wednesday moved a large block of stone that fell from the Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week to a nearby area in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, according to the Israeli Antiquities Authority.

Known to Jews as the “Western Wall”, the Al-Buraq Wall is the western portion of East Jerusalem’s iconic Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, which for Muslims represents the world’s third holiest site.

In a statement, the Antiquities Authority said it would look into whether the stone “can be returned to its original place”.

Using a large crane, the authority has since transferred the fallen block of stone to a nearby area close to the wall.

In its statement, the authority offered no reason or speculation as to why the stone may have fallen.

Jerusalem’s Jordan-run Religious Endowments Authority, meanwhile, has said it is investigating the incident.

“Our engineers and specialists are looking into it now,” an authority official told Anadolu Agency on Monday.