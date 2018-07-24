Worldbulletin News

Today's News
00:58, 26 July 2018 Thursday
Balkans
Update: 17:23, 25 July 2018 Wednesday

‘Mother’ of Srebrenica victims to be buried in hometown
‘Mother’ of Srebrenica victims to be buried in hometown

After losing her husband and 2 young sons in 1995 massacre, Hatidza Mehmedovic dedicated her life to seeking justice 

World Bulletin / News Desk

A funeral ceremony will be held in Bosnia on Wednesday for Hatidza Mehmedovic, an activist who fought for justice for victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide. 

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the funeral in her home village of Bektici after noon prayers. 

Mehmedovic, head of the Mothers of Srebrenica Association, had been undergoing treatment for cancer before she passed away at a clinic in Sarajevo on Sunday. 

Mehmedovic’s association represents the mothers of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys massacred by Serbian forces in 1995. 

She survived the war in Bosnia but lost her husband Abdullah (44) and her two sons Azmir and Almir -- 21 and 18 -- together with many family members. 

After her losses, Mehmedovic dedicated her life to raising awareness of the massacre and became a symbol of resistance.

“I will no longer be able to be a mother,” she said in the wake of the disaster.

“I will not have a grandchild. I will not have a son and I will no longer know what all of this happiness means.”

 



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

