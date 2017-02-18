Press agenda on July 26

World Bulletin / News Desk
SOUTH AFRICA
JOHANNESBURG - Following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to South Africa as guest of annual summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Erdogan to hold bilateral talks with BRICS leaders, and to meet local Muslim leaders.
TURKEY
ANKARA - Statistics authority TurkStat to release print media figures for 2017.
SPECIAL REPORT: Turkish film on refugees eyes international award
By Nilay Kar Onum
ISTANBUL - A Turkish documentary telling of the desperate journeys of migrants seeking refuge in Europe is expected to take home two awards from the Amsterdam International Filmmaker Festival this August.
GREECE
ATHENS - Monitoring developments as death toll from wildfires near capital rises to 81.
THE US
WASHINGTON - Trump administration to face court-mandated deadline to reunite children over 5 years old it separated from their families.
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to vote on draft resolution to extend mandate of peacekeeping force on Cyprus.
PAKISTAN
ISLAMABAD - Following aftermath of Pakistan's general election.
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY - Following protests against UN refugee agency’s decision to downsize operations.
SPECIAL REPORT: ‘Jewish state’ law draws ire of Israel’s Druze
By Abdel Raouf Arnaout
JERUSALEM - Legislation describing Israel as "Jewish state" is met with anger by country’s Druze community, members of which must serve in Israeli military.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
DARAA - Following ongoing evacuation of opposition fighters, civilians from southern Syria.
JORDAN
AMMAN - Russian, Jordanian officials to meet to discuss repatriation of Syrian refugees.
