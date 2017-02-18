Press agenda on July 26

World Bulletin / News Desk

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to South Africa as guest of annual summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Erdogan to hold bilateral talks with BRICS leaders, and to meet local Muslim leaders.

TURKEY

ANKARA - Statistics authority TurkStat to release print media figures for 2017.

SPECIAL REPORT: Turkish film on refugees eyes international award

By Nilay Kar Onum

ISTANBUL - A Turkish documentary telling of the desperate journeys of migrants seeking refuge in Europe is expected to take home two awards from the Amsterdam International Filmmaker Festival this August.

GREECE

ATHENS - Monitoring developments as death toll from wildfires near capital rises to 81.

THE US

WASHINGTON - Trump administration to face court-mandated deadline to reunite children over 5 years old it separated from their families.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to vote on draft resolution to extend mandate of peacekeeping force on Cyprus.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Following aftermath of Pakistan's general election.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Following protests against UN refugee agency’s decision to downsize operations.

SPECIAL REPORT: ‘Jewish state’ law draws ire of Israel’s Druze

By Abdel Raouf Arnaout

JERUSALEM - Legislation describing Israel as "Jewish state" is met with anger by country’s Druze community, members of which must serve in Israeli military.









SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

DARAA - Following ongoing evacuation of opposition fighters, civilians from southern Syria.









JORDAN

AMMAN - Russian, Jordanian officials to meet to discuss repatriation of Syrian refugees.