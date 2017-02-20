Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:50, 26 July 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
09:28, 26 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
North Korean media demands peace, warns of war
North Korean media demands peace, warns of war

Pyongyang's state propaganda mouthpiece urges U.S. to officially end Korean War  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Korean Peninsula could "spiral toward the brink of war" unless the United States agrees to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War, the North's state-controlled propaganda outlet said Thursday.

The warning was delivered on the eve of the 65th anniversary of the armistice -- which included signatories from the U.S., North Korea and China -- that brought the conflict to a halt.

"There is no practical guarantee that the vicious cycle of escalation of tensions won't repeat as long as the current status of truce remains," a commentary stated on the Uriminzokkiri website.

The statement made clear that "the fundamental method to prevent such serious situations from taking place is for the North and the United States to scrap the armistice treaty as soon as possible and declare an end to the war."

However, the U.S. has repeatedly indicated it will only reward Pyongyang with a peace treaty after North Korea denuclearizes.

While the North views such an agreement as an American security guarantee, Washington has insisted that Pyongyang must demonstrate its own commitment to abandoning nuclear weapons -- especially as a peace treaty would likely weaken the U.S. military position on the peninsula.

The situation is further complicated by an agreement reached between the Koreas in April to officially end their war by the end of this year.



Related north korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
What is BRICS
What is BRICS?

BRICS is made up of China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi  
Trump EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions
Trump, EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions

Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Canada Mexico say free trade deal must include US
Canada, Mexico say free trade deal must include US

Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa s Buraq Wall
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall

Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week
Trump Russia to help Democrats in November election
Trump: Russia to help Democrats in November election

'They definitely don’t want Trump!' US president tweets
Trump top Republican clash over tariffs
Trump, top Republican clash over tariffs

'I don’t think tariffs are the right answer," says House Speaker Paul Ryan
More Turks should visit Jerusalem
More Turks should visit Jerusalem

AK Party's Hasan Turan also urges Turkish travel agencies to arrange more faith tours to Jerusalem
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66

Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression

Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview  
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security

Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City

UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala

3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

Gunmen broke into the building and opened fire
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead 13 hurt
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 13 hurt

Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."

News

Koreas press ahead with plans for family reunions
Koreas press ahead with plans for family reunions

Seoul welcomes North Korea's gradual denuclearization
Seoul welcomes North Korea's gradual denuclearization

US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure

North Korea’s economy shrinks under weight of sanctions
North Korea s economy shrinks under weight of sanctions

South Korea cracks down on illegal North Korean coal
South Korea cracks down on illegal North Korean coal

Kim wants North Korea to be 'normal'
Kim wants North Korea to be 'normal'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 