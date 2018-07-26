Worldbulletin News

18:50, 26 July 2018 Thursday
09:29, 26 July 2018 Thursday

Explosion heard outside US embassy in Beijing
Explosion heard outside US embassy in Beijing

Local media, eyewitnesses report huge blast in front of embassy in Chinese capital.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A loud blast occurred near the US embassy in Beijing on Thursday, according to multiple eyewitness reports on social media.

Video clips posted online showed smoke in the air outside the diplomatic compound in the Chinese capital and police roping off a perimeter around the area, with witnesses saying an explosion had occurred.

A 26-year-old Chinese man set off a small explosive device outside the US embassy in Beijing on Thursday, injuring his hand in the blast before he was taken into custody, police said.

Chinese police said there were no other injuries in the incident, which took place near where visa applicants typically line up to enter the embassy for interviews.

The location appeared to be near where Chinese citizens typically line up to enter the US embassy for visa interviews.

However, the details of the incident were not immediately clear as witness reports conflicted.

The US Embassy declined to comment and Chinese security forces could not immediately be reached.

The diplomatic area where the incident took place is on the outskirts of Beijing and home to several embassies, including those of the United States, India and Israel.



