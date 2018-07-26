Explosion heard outside US embassy in Beijing

World Bulletin / News Desk
A loud blast occurred near the US embassy in Beijing on Thursday, according to multiple eyewitness reports on social media.
Video clips posted online showed smoke in the air outside the diplomatic compound in the Chinese capital and police roping off a perimeter around the area, with witnesses saying an explosion had occurred.
A 26-year-old Chinese man set off a small explosive device outside the US embassy in Beijing on Thursday, injuring his hand in the blast before he was taken into custody, police said.
Chinese police said there were no other injuries in the incident, which took place near where visa applicants typically line up to enter the embassy for interviews.
The location appeared to be near where Chinese citizens typically line up to enter the US embassy for visa interviews.
However, the details of the incident were not immediately clear as witness reports conflicted.
The US Embassy declined to comment and Chinese security forces could not immediately be reached.
The diplomatic area where the incident took place is on the outskirts of Beijing and home to several embassies, including those of the United States, India and Israel.
Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week
'They definitely don’t want Trump!' US president tweets
'I don’t think tariffs are the right answer," says House Speaker Paul Ryan
AK Party's Hasan Turan also urges Turkish travel agencies to arrange more faith tours to Jerusalem
Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview
Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship
UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers
Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."