2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In a post on its official Twitter account, the Turkish General Staff said airstrikes were conducted on July 25 against PKK terrorists in Diyarbakir's Kulp district.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.
100 cannabis roots seized from house in city center
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cuts ribbon on new embassy building in South Africa’s capital
Ankara resolute to fight against terrorist organizations that have found breeding ground in Syria, Foreign Ministry says
Turkish, Russian leaders will meet on Thursday on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa
Law enables Turkish citizens to complete their military service in just 21 days
Security forces carry out air-supported operation in Kulp in southeastern Diyarbakir
BIST 100 index goes down over 3 percent following Turkish Central Bank's decision to keep interest rates constant
'We don't necessarily need to go along with sanctions imposed by US or UK on Iran,' says Turkish foreign minister
Developments in Tal Rifat or Manbij are not going as desired, Turkish president says ahead of his visit to attend BRICS
Suspects accused of leaking commissioner exam to FETO-linked police officers ahead of 2011 test
Security forces conduct air-supported operation in Mardin's Nusaybin district
South African envoy highlights Turkey’s ‘exceptional potential’ as Erdogan set to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Turkey, Azerbaijan maintain high-level relations, Mevlut Cavusoglu says
Turkish president sends message of condolence and offers help to Greek Premier Tsipras
Migrants held off western Izmir and Canakkale provinces were attempting to illegally cross into Greece