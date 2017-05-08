2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish army neutralized two terrorists during anti-terror operations in southeastern Turkey, the military said on Thursday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a post on its official Twitter account, the Turkish General Staff said airstrikes were conducted on July 25 against PKK terrorists in Diyarbakir's Kulp district.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.