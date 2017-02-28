Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:50, 26 July 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
09:50, 26 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Canada, Mexico say free trade deal must include US
Canada, Mexico say free trade deal must include US

Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements

World Bulletin / News Desk

Canada and Mexico rejected separate trade deals with the U.S. Wednesday, saying that any renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) must be a trilateral deal.

At a meeting between Canadian officials and their Mexican counterparts in Mexico City, the two countries also rejected the Trump administration’s calls for a sunset clause, which would see NAFTA subjected to review every five years.

Both countries said such a clause would kill investment.

“Nobody is going to invest a single Canadian dollar, a Mexican peso, a (U.S.) dollar in an industry that does not (have) certainty for the long term,” said Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo at a press conference after the meeting.

Mexican representatives are going to Washington on Thursday to meet and discuss NAFTA with U.S. officials.

But Mexico will remain adamant that NAFTA must be a trilateral agreement with more permanent terms.

“The fact that we are going to Washington to participate in bilateral talks is to reinforce the concept of the trilateralism of this agreement,” Guajardo said at the press conference, also attended by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Freeland met with incoming Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, so the trilateral deal and rejection of the sunset clause – she said Canada was “strongly opposed” to the latter – are in effect endorsed by the new administration that came to power following Mexico’s national election earlier this month.

She called the meeting positive, and the two countries agreed in their position on NAFTA.

“Canada very much believes in NAFTA as a trilateral agreement,” Freeland said. “It has been in place for near a quarter century.”

That has allowed the countries to integrate trading and supply chains that have benefited all three, she said.

All three countries’ officials have said they want to accelerate talks that began in August but have bogged down due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s insistence that America has not benefited enough from the deal and wants a better agreement.



Related US mexico Canada
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
What is BRICS
What is BRICS?

BRICS is made up of China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi  
Trump EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions
Trump, EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions

Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Canada Mexico say free trade deal must include US
Canada, Mexico say free trade deal must include US

Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa s Buraq Wall
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall

Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week
Trump Russia to help Democrats in November election
Trump: Russia to help Democrats in November election

'They definitely don’t want Trump!' US president tweets
Trump top Republican clash over tariffs
Trump, top Republican clash over tariffs

'I don’t think tariffs are the right answer," says House Speaker Paul Ryan
More Turks should visit Jerusalem
More Turks should visit Jerusalem

AK Party's Hasan Turan also urges Turkish travel agencies to arrange more faith tours to Jerusalem
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66

Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression

Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview  
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security

Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City

UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala

3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

Gunmen broke into the building and opened fire
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead 13 hurt
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 13 hurt

Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."

News

BRICS nations pledge unity against US trade war threat
BRICS nations pledge unity against US trade war threat

Cairo welcomes US decision to free up military aid
Cairo welcomes US decision to free up military aid

Explosion heard outside US embassy in Beijing
Explosion heard outside US embassy in Beijing

No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran sanctions
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran

US drones kill 3 in Yemen’s Marib
US drones kill 3 in Yemen s Marib

Mnuchin calls on China, EU to make tariff concessions
Mnuchin calls on China EU to make tariff concessions

Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US

Mexico’s president-elect faces tough road ahead
Mexico s president-elect faces tough road ahead

Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico
Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico

Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls

Turkish aid agency opens digital libraries in Mexico
Turkish aid agency opens digital libraries in Mexico

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Canadians waste 2.2 tons of food annually
Canadians waste 2 2 tons of food annually

Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees
Canada to hold emergency sessions on illegal refugees

Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany
Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada’s North
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada s North






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 