18:50, 26 July 2018 Thursday
Turkey
09:54, 26 July 2018 Thursday

Turkey’s parliament ratifies paid military service law
Turkey's parliament ratifies paid military service law

Law enables Turkish citizens to complete their military service in just 21 days

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's parliament on Thursday ratified a law that will enable Turkish citizens to reduce the term of their military service by paying a certain amount of money.

It was backed by lawmakers of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The law enables Turkish citizens to complete their military service in just 21 days instead of 5.5 or 12 months if they are university graduates and pay an amount of money to the government through bank accounts.

According to the law, citizens born on or before Jan. 1, 1994 will be required to complete just 21 days of military service if they pay 15,000 Turkish liras ($3,141).

The law will be forwarded to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for approval and will later be published in the official gazette.

Parliament will be on summer recess until Oct. 1.

 


