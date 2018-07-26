Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:50, 26 July 2018 Thursday
Europe
09:56, 26 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turks, Greeks pray for victims of wildfires
Turks, Greeks pray for victims of wildfires

Fires near Greek capital have left 81 dead and more than 170 injured

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turks and Greeks living in Turkey's northwestern Canakkale province on Wednesday prayed for the victims of wildfires near Greece's capital.

Locals in Gokceada district gathered at a ceremony carrying banners in Turkish, Greek, and English saying "We share your pain". 

On Monday, fires broke out on the east and west coasts of Greece's Attica region, home to the capital Athens, killing 81 people and injuring more than 170.

The fires have forced thousands of locals to flee to safer areas as firefighters battle the blazes.

Following the tragedy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras over the phone, expressing his "deep sorrow" and offering him help.

Erdogan conveyed his condolences to Tsipras on the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Some of the casualties occurred when people were stuck in their homes or vehicles or when they drowned in the sea while trying to escape the flames.

More than 700 people who escaped the fire and reached the country’s shores were transported to safe areas by coastguard teams and private boats.



Related Turkey greece fire
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
What is BRICS
What is BRICS?

BRICS is made up of China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi  
Trump EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions
Trump, EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions

Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Canada Mexico say free trade deal must include US
Canada, Mexico say free trade deal must include US

Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa s Buraq Wall
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall

Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week
Trump Russia to help Democrats in November election
Trump: Russia to help Democrats in November election

'They definitely don’t want Trump!' US president tweets
Trump top Republican clash over tariffs
Trump, top Republican clash over tariffs

'I don’t think tariffs are the right answer," says House Speaker Paul Ryan
More Turks should visit Jerusalem
More Turks should visit Jerusalem

AK Party's Hasan Turan also urges Turkish travel agencies to arrange more faith tours to Jerusalem
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66

Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression

Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview  
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security

Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City

UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
2 Palestinians injured by Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala

3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

Gunmen broke into the building and opened fire
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead 13 hurt
Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 13 hurt

Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."

News

Greece counts cost of deadliest wildfires in memory
Greece counts cost of deadliest wildfires in memory

Huge fire breaks out in London hotel
Huge fire breaks out in London hotel

Probe into London tower fire starts examining cause
Probe into London tower fire starts examining cause

Trump Tower fire kills one, injures four
Trump Tower fire kills one injures four

Siberia shopping mall fire incident sparks protest
Siberia shopping mall fire incident sparks protest

Shopping mall fire in Siberia kills 53
Shopping mall fire in Siberia kills 53

Greek wildfires toll rises to 79
Greek wildfires toll rises to 79

Erdogan expresses 'deep sorrow' over Greece wildfire
Erdogan expresses 'deep sorrow' over Greece wildfire

EU mobilises firefighting aid to Greece, Sweden and Latvia
EU mobilises firefighting aid to Greece Sweden and Latvia

Turkey offers Greece help putting out wildfires
Turkey offers Greece help putting out wildfires

Death toll hits 74 from Greek wildfires
Death toll hits 74 from Greek wildfires

Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden

NASA award-winning Turkish brothers leave for London
NASA award-winning Turkish brothers leave for London

Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Anti-Turkey terror groups active in Germany
Anti-Turkey terror groups active in Germany






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 