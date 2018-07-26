Turks, Greeks pray for victims of wildfires

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turks and Greeks living in Turkey's northwestern Canakkale province on Wednesday prayed for the victims of wildfires near Greece's capital.

Locals in Gokceada district gathered at a ceremony carrying banners in Turkish, Greek, and English saying "We share your pain".

On Monday, fires broke out on the east and west coasts of Greece's Attica region, home to the capital Athens, killing 81 people and injuring more than 170.

The fires have forced thousands of locals to flee to safer areas as firefighters battle the blazes.

Following the tragedy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras over the phone, expressing his "deep sorrow" and offering him help.

Erdogan conveyed his condolences to Tsipras on the loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Some of the casualties occurred when people were stuck in their homes or vehicles or when they drowned in the sea while trying to escape the flames.

More than 700 people who escaped the fire and reached the country’s shores were transported to safe areas by coastguard teams and private boats.