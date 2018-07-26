Worldbulletin News

Asia-Pacific
Taliban bomber kills 4 Afghan intel officers in Kabul
Taliban bomber kills 4 Afghan intel officers in Kabul

Convoy of Afghan spy agency NDS hit by the suicide bomber in early hours of the day

World Bulletin / News Desk

An early morning Taliban suicide bombing on Thursday in the capital Kabul killed at least four members of Afghanistan's intelligence agency NDS, officials and local media confirmed.

According to Hashmat Stanikzai, spokesman for the Afghan National Police in Kabul, a convoy of National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces was hit by a suicide bomber in the Baagh-e-Dawood area at around 05:00 am (0030GMT). He said that four security personnel were killed and five others wounded in the attack.

The local Pajhwok news reported that firing was heard at the site of the attack for at least an hour after the blast. The NDS convoy was on its way from Maidan Wardak province to the capital Kabul, it added.

Claiming responsibility for the attack, Zabihullah Mujahed, a Taliban spokesman, tweeted that the NDS convoy was hit by a suicide car bomber in Kabul, allegedly “killing dozens” of security forces.



