Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:50, 26 July 2018 Thursday
News Analysis
11:15, 26 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Will Indonesia follow path of change after local elections?
Will Indonesia follow path of change after local elections?

Indonesia is experiencing tremendous changes after the June 27, 2018 regional elections, the votes were held to elect 17 governors, 39 mayors and 115 regents across the country.

Mohamad Radytio – Indonesia

While it is true that there is no clear winner, yet there is a clear loser. The ruling Democratic Indonesian Party-Struggle (PDI-P) of President Joko Widodo lost the elections in 13 out of 17 regions that went to poll on June 27 and result of which declared on July 07. Even in the provinces where they won, such as Maluku and Central Java, their victory could only be achieved with the support of parties that usually are their ideological opponents in national politics. This is despite PDI-P’s winning coalition was supported by former president Yudhoyono’s Democratic Party and Partai Persatuan Pembangunan, an Islamic-oriented party.

The same happened in Maluku region. President Widodo’s candidate, Police General Murad Ismail, was able to defeat the incumbent candidate only with the help of Prabowo Subianto’s Partai Gerindra, which is actually Widodo’s strongest national opposition in parliament and most-likely challenger in next year’s presidential election. In East Java, where the PDIP-endorsed gubernatorial candidate was the previous deputy governor of the province and the deputy governor’s candidate was the granddaughter of Soekarno, ideological father of PDIP and one of Indonesia’s founding father was defeated by more than 5 % margin, a shocking result considering the combined legislative strength of the party coalition in East Java. In short, PDIP’s strength is dwindling in the province.

A big surprise came from West Java, the second largest province by electorates. There, opposition coalition’s candidate Rtd. General Sudrajat of Gerindra got nearly 29 % of the votes, despite during the campaign being expected to get only 4-10 % in all opinion polls taken by most of the research institutes and pollsters. It is remarkable achievement of Sudrajat because his main opponents are all former mayors or bupati (county commissioners), the winner Ridwan Kamil got nearly 33% votes. Jokowi-supported and media darling Ridwan Kamil is a household name with international recognition, received many awards during his tenure as the mayor of Bandung, West Java’s capital and largest city. His running mate is a traditional cleric who was also an incumbent bupati. The other candidate, Deddy Mizwar, is a former deputy governor with a national fame, his political parties’ coalition comprised of the Golkar and Democrats, parties with vast resources and big networks. In comparison, Sudrajat never hold any public office. His profile as a CEO of small regional airline, a former ambassador, spokesman of the armed forces, and Prabowo’s right-hand man. Moreover, Sudrajat was only entered the gubernatorial race in December 2017, with polls claimed he has only 4 % name recognition in West Java as of January 2018. And while his running mate, Ahmad Syaikhu, is having stellar record as an incumbent deputy mayor of a city, a former top state financial auditor and Al-Hafiz (memorizer of the holy Quran), he had the same mediocre name recognition as Sudrajat. During the campaign, both Ridwan Kamil and Dedy Mizwar were getting repeated media attention and rolling out media-endorsed election pledges with both of them took pride in their tenure as elected official. Sudrajat and Syaikhu, on the other side, received little media recognition and relied on the Islamic clerical support and #gantipresiden, a reference on the movement to defeat Widodo in the 2019 presidential election. Furthermore, they effectively used social media and machineries of PKS as campaign tools. Yet, against all odds, the opposition coalition managed to give an impressive performance.

As for the opposition, they gained mixed results. Opposition formed the coalition with minor political parties’ against Widodo’s coalition to win in certain regions. Nevertheless, judging from preliminary results, opposition parties (Gerindra, PKS, PAN and Berkarya) won in more areas than the governing coalition, with their affiliate candidates winning in more than half the regions contested. Although opposition manage to shrink the Widodo’s lead in the East, West and Central Java yet the combined vote of Widodo is still moderately high in the three provinces which combined have close to half of the voters in Indonesia.

However, we should never discount the Widodo, throughout his reign, Jokowi presented himself as a nice, patient, open-minded, down-to-earth person while in the backstage, he use every trick known in politics to bring down his opponents. Take the cases of head of the Islamic Council Maruf Amin, former chairman of Prabowo’s 2014 unsuccessful presidential campaign, Mahfud MD and former president Yudhoyono, for examples. In January 2017, there were reports with strong suspicion that government wiretapped both men’s cellphones. While the police refused to act on the reports, gradually both the Men stopped all their criticism against the government’s excesses. Now, Maruf Amin is the part of Jokowi-formed “BPIP/Pancasila board” with Rp 112 million ($ 8,500) per month salary, a big amount for a country whose per capita income is only $ 4,000 per annum. Mahfud MD, turning from friend to foe, is now part of Jokowi’s BPIP with the same amount of salary. Now, Mahfud often appear in numerous television interviews and talk shows singing praise for the president and throw accusations against Prabowo & PKS. Yudhoyono, meanwhile, toned down his rhetoric and even offered his eldest son and political heir Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono to be Widodo’s running mate in 2019. What would be the content of their phone conversation that were taken by the hackers would probably forever be unknown, yet it seems that it was so damaging that managed to pacify both of them.

It is true that in Indonesia the voting pattern in national election is not the same as the local elections still it can be said that with the correct candidate, broad issues, cohesiveness of PKS-Gerindra-PAN coalition and activists’ resilience and intelligence, the opposition could manage to pull a victory in the next year’s national election. It remains to be seen whether opposition which has managed to shrink the lead margin of Widodo in local election will carry on with the spirited campaign and give a blow to Widodo or Indonesians will reelect the incumbent President.



Related election Indonesia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
News Analysis News
Will Indonesia follow path of change after local elections
Will Indonesia follow path of change after local elections?

Indonesia is experiencing tremendous changes after the June 27, 2018 regional elections, the votes were held to elect 17 governors, 39 mayors and 115 regents across the country.
Muslims in India s Assam facing NRC terror
Muslims in India’s Assam facing NRC terror

The changes in the law and the court order to correct the NRC have created a havoc for the poor Bengali Muslims living in the state.
In Helsinki Trump angers all Americans
In Helsinki, Trump angers all Americans

Trump’s meeting with Putin in Helsinki does not seem to have contributed to writing history but seems to have been more of a turning point in the history that will be written about President Trump
What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif
What lies ahead for Shehbaz Sharif?

Prime ministerial candidate alleges pre-poll rigging and media blackout in an exclusive interview to Anadolu Agency .
Turkey s Self-reliant Politics An Eyesore for Many
Turkey’s Self-reliant Politics: An Eyesore for Many

Since the fateful incidence of the Arab Spring, and specifically during the Syrian crisis, attacks on Turkey, both from the West and the East increased exponentially.
How Etihad flopped and rivals soared in Gulf battle for
How Etihad flopped and rivals soared in Gulf battle for the skies

Abu Dhabi's Etihad is cutting routes even as Emirates and Qatar Airways expand. But is a new competitor about to shake up the aviation market?
Strange alliance of Trump hawks and exile group poses threat
Strange alliance of Trump hawks and exile group poses threat to Iran

Although the MEK has little verifiable presence inside Iran, authorities fear its organising potential, particularly if the US throws its full weight behind the group
Turkish businesses getting set for Uzbek bonanza
Turkish businesses getting set for Uzbek bonanza

Uzbekistan is currently going through one of the most remarkable periods of change ever experienced by a post-Soviet republic.
Pakatan s Victory in Malaysia what does it mean for
Pakatan’s Victory in Malaysia: what does it mean for Asia

Pakatan Harapan’s victory in Malaysian general election is surprising, not only because nobody predicts it but also because the way the Pakatan clinch the victory would alter the region’s future for the years to come.
Will American democracy survive Trump
Will American democracy survive Trump?

The U.S. as the guardian of liberty, where citizens are equal individuals rather than privileged and non-privileged ethnic groups, cannot be taken for granted anymore
Critics question cancellation of US Exercises with S Korea
Critics question cancellation of US Exercises with S.Korea

Secretary of Defense James Mattis has officially made good on U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to cancel joint military exercises with South Korea, suspending “indefinitely” a major annual training exercise this summer and two smaller ones.
What 7 Creepy Patents Reveal About Facebook
What 7 Creepy Patents Reveal About Facebook

The company has even attempted to patent a method for predicting when your friends will die.
Understating American genocide and enslavement of Philippines
Understating American genocide and enslavement of Philippines

The downfall of an empire is often replaced by the rise of another.
Trump's deal of the century
Trump's deal of the century

The White House's peace plan is said to be days away. Meanwhile, Israel is getting a US nod as it carries on seizing Palestinian land
New secretive deal between UN Myanmar smells foul
New secretive deal between UN, Myanmar smells foul

Newly-organized UN in Myanmar has shelved organization’s own governing principles of transparency and inclusivity, as evidenced by freshly-inked MOU with Myanmar
New dynamics threats in war-torn Syria
New dynamics, threats in war-torn Syria

Recent developments in Syria – involving both US and Turkey – appear to have altered balance of power

News

More than 100 killed in blast at election rally in Pakistan
More than 100 killed in blast at election rally in

Here’s all you need to know about Pakistani elections
Here s all you need to know about Pakistani elections

Turkey's final election results announced
Turkey's final election results announced

Turkish official election results due out Wednesday
Turkish official election results due out Wednesday

Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus

Poll results start to be revealed in Turkey
Poll results start to be revealed in Turkey

Six dead in Indonesia ferry sinking
Six dead in Indonesia ferry sinking

Indonesia: 4 dead after ferry capsizes 
Indonesia 4 dead after ferry capsizes

Five dead in attack on Indonesian police headquarters
Five dead in attack on Indonesian police headquarters

Bomb targets police in Indonesia's second-largest city
Bomb targets police in Indonesia's second-largest city

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia

Indonesia church attacks kill at least nine
Indonesia church attacks kill at least nine






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 