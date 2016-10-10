Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:49, 26 July 2018 Thursday
Turkey
11:56, 26 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Erdogan, Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines
Erdogan, Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines

Turkish, Russian leaders will meet on Thursday on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa

World Bulletin / News Desk

In South Africa, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday are set to have their second face-to-face meeting this year.

Erdogan and Putin will have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the annual summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- hosted in Johannesburg.

The main topic of the meeting will be Syria. The leaders are also expected to exchange views on the upcoming Tehran summit as part of the Astana process on Syria.

Speaking at a news conference in Turkey on Wednesday before flying to Johannesburg, Erdogan said: "Developments in Syria, whether in Tal Rifaat or Manbij, are not going as desired.

“The only places that are going the desired way are Afrin, Jarabulus, and Al-Bab."

Erdogan added that issues in Idlib and Daraa will also be addressed during his meeting with Putin. "Anything can happen in these places, at any time."

The leaders’ first face-to-face meeting this year was in early April in Ankara, where they took part in the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant's groundbreaking ceremony via video conferencing.

They also attended a tripartite summit on Syria with Turkey and Iran. 

This year Erdogan and Putin have also spoken on the phone 16 times to discuss regional issues, particularly Syria, as well as bilateral relations.

 


Related putin Recep Tayyip Erdogan BRICS
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden

100 cannabis roots seized from house in city center
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cuts ribbon on new embassy building in South Africa’s capital
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

Ankara resolute to fight against terrorist organizations that have found breeding ground in Syria, Foreign Ministry says
Erdogan Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines
Erdogan, Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines

Turkish, Russian leaders will meet on Thursday on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa
Turkey s parliament ratifies paid military service law
Turkey’s parliament ratifies paid military service law

Law enables Turkish citizens to complete their military service in just 21 days
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Security forces carry out air-supported operation in Kulp in southeastern Diyarbakir
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision

BIST 100 index goes down over 3 percent following Turkish Central Bank's decision to keep interest rates constant
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran sanctions

'We don't necessarily need to go along with sanctions imposed by US or UK on Iran,' says Turkish foreign minister
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa

Developments in Tal Rifat or Manbij are not going as desired, Turkish president says ahead of his visit to attend BRICS
22 arrested over police exam fraud
22 arrested over police exam fraud

Suspects accused of leaking commissioner exam to FETO-linked police officers ahead of 2011 test
3 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
3 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Security forces conduct air-supported operation in Mardin's Nusaybin district
Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile
Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile

South African envoy highlights Turkey’s ‘exceptional potential’ as Erdogan set to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Turkish foreign minister meets Azerbaijani PM in Baku
Turkish foreign minister meets Azerbaijani PM in Baku

Turkey, Azerbaijan maintain high-level relations, Mevlut Cavusoglu says
Erdogan expresses 'deep sorrow' over Greece wildfire
Erdogan expresses 'deep sorrow' over Greece wildfire

Turkish president sends message of condolence and offers help to Greek Premier Tsipras
224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants held off western Izmir and Canakkale provinces were attempting to illegally cross into Greece

News

BRICS nations pledge unity against US trade war threat
BRICS nations pledge unity against US trade war threat

What is BRICS?
What is BRICS

Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile
Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile

BRICS, Turkey meet offers opportunities
BRICS Turkey meet offers opportunities

BRICS countries vow to fight terrorism, corruption
BRICS countries vow to fight terrorism corruption

BRICS bank launched in Shanghai
BRICS bank launched in Shanghai

Putin, Trump to continue 'useful contacts'
Putin Trump to continue 'useful contacts'

Putin grants Visa-free entry until end Of 2018
Putin grants Visa-free entry until end Of 2018

Trump-Putin summit: Five key takeaways
Trump-Putin summit Five key takeaways

Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED
Trump hails 'deeply productive' talks with Putin -UPDATED

Stock markets mixed with all eyes on Trump, Putin meet
Stock markets mixed with all eyes on Trump Putin meet

Trump-Putin summit begins in Helsinki
Trump-Putin summit begins in Helsinki

Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan

Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa

Turkey's Erdogan slams Israel's 'Jewish nation-state' law
Turkey's Erdogan slams Israel's 'Jewish nation-state' law

Ozil defends picture with Erdogan
Ozil defends picture with Erdogan

Turkish, Moldovan presidents speak on phone
Turkish Moldovan presidents speak on phone

Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op
Turkish president marks anniversary of Cyprus peace op






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 