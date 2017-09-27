Worldbulletin News

Today's News
18:49, 26 July 2018 Thursday
History
12:38, 26 July 2018 Thursday

Today in History July 26
Today in History July 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1526   Lucas Vazquez de Ayllon and colonists leave Santo Domingo for Florida.
1529   Francisco Pizarro receives a royal warrant to "discover and conquer" Peru.
1758   British forces capture France's Fortress of Louisbourg after a seven-week siege.
1759   The French relinquish Fort Ticonderoga in New York to the British under General Jeffrey Amherst.
1775   The Continental Congress establishes a postal system for the colonies with Benjamin Franklin as the first postmaster general.
1790   An attempt at a counter-revolution in France is put down by the National Guard at Lyons.
1794   The French defeat an Austrian army at the Battle of Fleurus, France.
1830   King Charles X of France issues five ordinances limiting the political and civil rights of citizens.
1847   Liberia becomes the first African colony to become an independent state.
1848   The French army suppresses the Paris uprising.
1886   William Gladstone is replaced by Lord Salisbury as Prime Minister of England.
1918   Britain's top war ace, Edward Mannock, is shot down by ground fire on the Western Front.
1920   The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is ratified.
1948   In an Executive Order, President Harry Truman calls for the end of discrimination and segregation in the U.S. armed forces.
2005   The shuttle Discovery launches on mission STS-114, marking a return to space after the shuttle Columbia crash of 2003.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

