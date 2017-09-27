Today in History July 26

|1526
|Lucas Vazquez de Ayllon and colonists leave Santo Domingo for Florida.
|1529
|Francisco Pizarro receives a royal warrant to "discover and conquer" Peru.
|1758
|British forces capture France's Fortress of Louisbourg after a seven-week siege.
|1759
|The French relinquish Fort Ticonderoga in New York to the British under General Jeffrey Amherst.
|1775
|The Continental Congress establishes a postal system for the colonies with Benjamin Franklin as the first postmaster general.
|1790
|An attempt at a counter-revolution in France is put down by the National Guard at Lyons.
|1794
|The French defeat an Austrian army at the Battle of Fleurus, France.
|1830
|King Charles X of France issues five ordinances limiting the political and civil rights of citizens.
|1847
|Liberia becomes the first African colony to become an independent state.
|1848
|The French army suppresses the Paris uprising.
|1886
|William Gladstone is replaced by Lord Salisbury as Prime Minister of England.
|1918
|Britain's top war ace, Edward Mannock, is shot down by ground fire on the Western Front.
|1920
|The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is ratified.
|1948
|In an Executive Order, President Harry Truman calls for the end of discrimination and segregation in the U.S. armed forces.
|2005
|The shuttle Discovery launches on mission STS-114, marking a return to space after the shuttle Columbia crash of 2003.
