Violence as migrants storm Morocco-Spain border fence

World Bulletin / News Desk
Some 400 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa reached Spain Thursday after storming a double barrier between Morocco and the Spanish territory of Ceuta, with some attacking security forces with quicklime, police said.
It comes as Spain becomes the number one destination for migrants crossing the Mediterranean by boat, surpassing Italy with 19,586 arrivals so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.
A spokesman for the Guardia Civil police force in Ceuta told AFP the migrants managed to climb over the double barrier, which is covered in small blades, early on Thursday morning.
They scrambled over "all of a sudden, with much violence," and some attacked police with quicklime they had in tubes and bottles.
As a result, "more than a dozen police" were injured, four of whom had to go to hospital for burns in the face and arms.
Isabel Brasero, spokeswoman for the Red Cross, said they had to attend to 30 migrants with injuries, none serious.
Eleven of them were taken to hospital for stitches and possible fractures, she added.
She said that after they had climbed over the barrier, they ran to the centre that houses migrants once they arrive in Spanish territory.
Ceuta and Melilla, another Spanish territory on Morocco's northern border, have the EU's only land borders with Africa, which is why many migrants try to reach them.
Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week
'They definitely don’t want Trump!' US president tweets
'I don’t think tariffs are the right answer," says House Speaker Paul Ryan
AK Party's Hasan Turan also urges Turkish travel agencies to arrange more faith tours to Jerusalem
Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview
Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship
UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers
Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."