Cairo welcomes US decision to free up military aid

World Bulletin / News Desk
On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department announced that it had released $195 million in military assistance to Egypt after suspending the allocation last year over concerns about the country’s human rights record.
Speaking to Saudi Arabia’s MBC television channel late Wednesday, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid welcomed the move, describing annual U.S. military assistance to Egypt as a pillar of Cairo’s “strategic relationship” with Washington.
A U.S. official who preferred anonymity said that, while Washington still had concerns about Egypt’s rights record, Cairo had recently “taken steps to improve its record”.
The funds were originally suspended in August of last year by then-U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week
'They definitely don’t want Trump!' US president tweets
'I don’t think tariffs are the right answer," says House Speaker Paul Ryan
AK Party's Hasan Turan also urges Turkish travel agencies to arrange more faith tours to Jerusalem
Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview
Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship
UNRWA employees in Gaza blast cash-strapped agency’s plan to terminate contracts of dozens of workers
Israeli airstrike targets Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip
3 vehicles belonging to ISIL terrorists destroyed in airstrike
Police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Police Chief Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire."