Ethiopia: Head engineer of $4.8B dam project found dead

World Bulletin / News Desk

The project manager of the $4.8 billion Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam project, a hydroelectric dam on the Nile, was found dead in his vehicle Thursday, setting off suspicions and protests.

Forensic teams are investigating the site where engineer Simegnew Bekele died, locally known as Meskel Square in central Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital.

Bekele had been project manager for the dam since its construction began in 2011.

Hundreds of protestors angry at the engineers’ death, which many suspect to be a murder, gathered in front on State Television ETV calling for justice.

At the scene, apparent bloodstains were visible inside the car, where Bekele was found in the driver’s seat.

The news brought shock, with many Ethiopians mourning his death, and social media full of comments and speculation.

Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome made a statement calling the engineer a hero..