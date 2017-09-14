Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:51, 26 July 2018 Thursday
Turkey
15:51, 26 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

Ankara resolute to fight against terrorist organizations that have found breeding ground in Syria, Foreign Ministry says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday “strongly” condemned the terrorist attacks perpetrated by ISIL terrorist organization in southwestern Syria.

"As a member of the Global Coalition Against ISIL, Turkey’s resolve to fight against terrorist organizations that have found breeding ground in Syria, in particular ISIL and PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG, is firm," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Turkey has proven its decisiveness with the Operation Euphrates Shield and ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria.

"The eradication of terror generating from Syria will be made possible by the elimination of the conditions that have led to the emergence of terrorist organizations. This could be achieved through a negotiated, credible and lasting political solution," it added.

Scores of people were killed Wednesday in a suicide bombing when a suicide bomber targeted a marketplace in the regime-controlled city of Sweida, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Security forces managed to kill two other attackers in the city’s Al-Maslakh district, according to SANA.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.


Related syria Turkey ISIL
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden

100 cannabis roots seized from house in city center
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cuts ribbon on new embassy building in South Africa’s capital
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

Ankara resolute to fight against terrorist organizations that have found breeding ground in Syria, Foreign Ministry says
Erdogan Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines
Erdogan, Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines

Turkish, Russian leaders will meet on Thursday on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa
Turkey s parliament ratifies paid military service law
Turkey’s parliament ratifies paid military service law

Law enables Turkish citizens to complete their military service in just 21 days
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Security forces carry out air-supported operation in Kulp in southeastern Diyarbakir
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision

BIST 100 index goes down over 3 percent following Turkish Central Bank's decision to keep interest rates constant
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran sanctions

'We don't necessarily need to go along with sanctions imposed by US or UK on Iran,' says Turkish foreign minister
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa

Developments in Tal Rifat or Manbij are not going as desired, Turkish president says ahead of his visit to attend BRICS
22 arrested over police exam fraud
22 arrested over police exam fraud

Suspects accused of leaking commissioner exam to FETO-linked police officers ahead of 2011 test
3 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
3 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Security forces conduct air-supported operation in Mardin's Nusaybin district
Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile
Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile

South African envoy highlights Turkey’s ‘exceptional potential’ as Erdogan set to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Turkish foreign minister meets Azerbaijani PM in Baku
Turkish foreign minister meets Azerbaijani PM in Baku

Turkey, Azerbaijan maintain high-level relations, Mevlut Cavusoglu says
Erdogan expresses 'deep sorrow' over Greece wildfire
Erdogan expresses 'deep sorrow' over Greece wildfire

Turkish president sends message of condolence and offers help to Greek Premier Tsipras
224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants held off western Izmir and Canakkale provinces were attempting to illegally cross into Greece

News

UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa

German chancellor meets Russian FM to discuss Syria
German chancellor meets Russian FM to discuss Syria

Car bombing kills 1, injures 23 in Syria’s Azaz
Car bombing kills 1 injures 23 in Syria s Azaz

3rd convoy of evacuees from Quneitra arrive in Idlib
3rd convoy of evacuees from Quneitra arrive in Idlib

Police arrest 43 ISIL suspects in Istanbul
Police arrest 43 ISIL suspects in Istanbul

Turkey arrests 5 foreign nationals over ISIL links
Turkey arrests 5 foreign nationals over ISIL links

Philippines nabs wife of ISIL ‘emir’ in Southeast Asia
Philippines nabs wife of ISIL emir in Southeast Asia

14 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital
14 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital

8 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
8 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Syrian opposition group launches fresh anti-ISIL ops
Syrian opposition group launches fresh anti-ISIL ops

Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden

NASA award-winning Turkish brothers leave for London
NASA award-winning Turkish brothers leave for London

Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turks, Greeks pray for victims of wildfires
Turks Greeks pray for victims of wildfires

2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Anti-Turkey terror groups active in Germany
Anti-Turkey terror groups active in Germany






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 