Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday “strongly” condemned the terrorist attacks perpetrated by ISIL terrorist organization in southwestern Syria.
"As a member of the Global Coalition Against ISIL, Turkey’s resolve to fight against terrorist organizations that have found breeding ground in Syria, in particular ISIL and PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG, is firm," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said Turkey has proven its decisiveness with the Operation Euphrates Shield and ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria.
"The eradication of terror generating from Syria will be made possible by the elimination of the conditions that have led to the emergence of terrorist organizations. This could be achieved through a negotiated, credible and lasting political solution," it added.
Scores of people were killed Wednesday in a suicide bombing when a suicide bomber targeted a marketplace in the regime-controlled city of Sweida, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
Security forces managed to kill two other attackers in the city’s Al-Maslakh district, according to SANA.
Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.
