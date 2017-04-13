Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:49, 26 July 2018 Thursday
Turkey
17:06, 26 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 111 irregular migrants, including women and children, were held across Turkey, security sources said on Thursday.

Fifty migrants were rounded up in Baskale district of the eastern province of Van, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Separately, in eastern Mus province, 21 irregular migrants from Afghanistan were held.

Additionally, in Ayvacik district of northwestern Canakkale province, police rounded up 40 Afghan nationals including women and children. 

Turkey has been the main route for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began. 

Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000. There has been a 60 percent increase in migrant flow since 2016. The number was 31,000 in 2016.



Related Turkey migrant crisis
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden

100 cannabis roots seized from house in city center
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cuts ribbon on new embassy building in South Africa’s capital
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

Ankara resolute to fight against terrorist organizations that have found breeding ground in Syria, Foreign Ministry says
Erdogan Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines
Erdogan, Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines

Turkish, Russian leaders will meet on Thursday on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa
Turkey s parliament ratifies paid military service law
Turkey’s parliament ratifies paid military service law

Law enables Turkish citizens to complete their military service in just 21 days
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Security forces carry out air-supported operation in Kulp in southeastern Diyarbakir
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision

BIST 100 index goes down over 3 percent following Turkish Central Bank's decision to keep interest rates constant
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran sanctions

'We don't necessarily need to go along with sanctions imposed by US or UK on Iran,' says Turkish foreign minister
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa

Developments in Tal Rifat or Manbij are not going as desired, Turkish president says ahead of his visit to attend BRICS
22 arrested over police exam fraud
22 arrested over police exam fraud

Suspects accused of leaking commissioner exam to FETO-linked police officers ahead of 2011 test
3 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
3 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Security forces conduct air-supported operation in Mardin's Nusaybin district
Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile
Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile

South African envoy highlights Turkey’s ‘exceptional potential’ as Erdogan set to attend BRICS Summit in South Africa
Turkish foreign minister meets Azerbaijani PM in Baku
Turkish foreign minister meets Azerbaijani PM in Baku

Turkey, Azerbaijan maintain high-level relations, Mevlut Cavusoglu says
Erdogan expresses 'deep sorrow' over Greece wildfire
Erdogan expresses 'deep sorrow' over Greece wildfire

Turkish president sends message of condolence and offers help to Greek Premier Tsipras
224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants held off western Izmir and Canakkale provinces were attempting to illegally cross into Greece

News

11 migrants stranded on island in Aegean saved 
11 migrants stranded on island in Aegean saved

200 migrants drown in 3 days in Mediterranean
200 migrants drown in 3 days in Mediterranean

Europe 'complicit' in migrant abuse: Rights group
Europe 'complicit' in migrant abuse Rights group

More than 120 migrants missing as boat sinks off Libya
More than 120 migrants missing as boat sinks off Libya

EU's Mogherini sees military action against migrant smugglers
EU's Mogherini sees military action against migrant smugglers

'Migrant crisis is German, not European problem'
Migrant crisis is German not European problem'

Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden

NASA award-winning Turkish brothers leave for London
NASA award-winning Turkish brothers leave for London

Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

Turks, Greeks pray for victims of wildfires
Turks Greeks pray for victims of wildfires

2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Anti-Turkey terror groups active in Germany
Anti-Turkey terror groups active in Germany






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 