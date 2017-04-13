Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Fifty migrants were rounded up in Baskale district of the eastern province of Van, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.
Separately, in eastern Mus province, 21 irregular migrants from Afghanistan were held.
Additionally, in Ayvacik district of northwestern Canakkale province, police rounded up 40 Afghan nationals including women and children.
Turkey has been the main route for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began.
Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000. There has been a 60 percent increase in migrant flow since 2016. The number was 31,000 in 2016.
