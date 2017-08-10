Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden

World Bulletin / News Desk

Police on Thursday arrested a man for growing 100 cannabis roots in his house in capital Ankara, sources said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said police received intelligence that the suspect, identified by initials K.G., was growing the drug in his garden in Ellinci Yil neighborhood of Cankaya district.

Police carried out an operation in the house and seized 100 cannabis roots.

The suspect was already a fugitive in a case related to abetting a jailbreak and smuggling items into prison, sources added.

In separate operations across Turkey security forces seized 134 kilograms of heroin.

In southeastern Hakkari province, police seized 69 kg of heroin when a suspicious car was stopped, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.

In eastern Van province, drugs were seized in two separate raids.

Gendarmerie forces seized 44 kg of heroin in an abandoned vehicle in Baskale district, according to a statement from the provincial gendarmerie command. Three suspects fled after they heard of a possible raid.

Separately, in Edremit district, police stopped a car over suspicion and found 21 kg of heroin hidden in parasols in the rear deck, provincial police headquarters said in a statement.

The driver of the car was arrested, the statement added.