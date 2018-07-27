Algerian army to remain removed from politics

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
The Algerian military will not involve itself in domestic politics, a top military official reiterated on Thursday.
“The military knows the limits of its constitutional mandate and cannot involve itself in political disputes,” Army Chief-of-Staff Ahmed Gaid Salah said in an address delivered to graduating army cadets.
Salah made the assertion in apparent response to remarks by Abderrazak Makri, head of the Movement of Society for Peace, Algeria’s largest Islamic party.
Makri recently called on Algeria’s military to guarantee the North African country’s transition to democracy.
“The army does not -- and will not -- tolerate any encroachments [by the military] that could lead to chaos,” Salah said on Thursday.
The fourth term of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is now in its final year, with Algeria planning to hold its next presidential poll sometime next spring.
Bouteflika, 81, reportedly has yet to decide whether or not he will run for a fifth term in office.
Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week
'They definitely don’t want Trump!' US president tweets
'I don’t think tariffs are the right answer," says House Speaker Paul Ryan
AK Party's Hasan Turan also urges Turkish travel agencies to arrange more faith tours to Jerusalem
Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview
Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship