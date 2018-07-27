Worldbulletin News

17:02, 27 July 2018 Friday
09:09, 27 July 2018 Friday

Turkish, Chinese presidents meet in South Africa
Turkish, Chinese presidents meet in South Africa

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Xi Jinping meet on sidelines of BRICS summit

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday had a one-on-one meeting in South Africa.

 Erdogan and Jinping met on the sidelines of the annual summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- in Johannesburg.

The meeting at Michelangelo Hotel lasted 40 minutes.

 


