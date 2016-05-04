Egypt court upholds prison term for Brotherhood leader

World Bulletin / News Desk
The unnamed judicial source was quoted in local medial as saying that Egypt’s Court of Cassation had also upheld similar sentences handed down against two other high-profile Brotherhood members.
All three defendants were convicted earlier on charges of “attacking security forces” in July 2013 -- three weeks after Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first freely-elected president and a Muslim Brotherhood leader, was ousted in a bloody military coup.
According to the judicial source, the jail sentences are final and cannot be appealed.
