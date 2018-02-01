Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:02, 27 July 2018 Friday
Economy
09:38, 27 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Facebook loses $122B after Q2 revenue miss
Facebook loses $122B after Q2 revenue miss

It’s loss is biggest ever in single day for US traded firm

World Bulletin / News Desk

Facebook lost $122 billion in value Thursday after the tech giant failed to meet expectations and number  of users in its second quarter earnings report. 

The company's stocks fell 20 percent to as low as $174.78 on Wall Street after closing Wednesday at $217.50. 

The decline led Facebook’s market value plunge to $499 billion Thursday, from $621 billion in the previous day's close. The $122 billion loss is the largest single day loss ever in market value for a publicly traded firm in the U.S.

The social media giant said Wednesday in its financial statement that it had revenues of $13.23 billion in the second quarter – analysts were expecting $13.24 billion. 

Daily users in Europe fell to 279 million from 282 million in the first quarter, while in the U.S. and Canada its figures remained unchanged at 185 million.

Daily active users worldwide almost stalled, rising just 22 million as the company struggled with a data leak scandal in which 87 million users’ data were illegally accessed by Cambridge Analytica. 

CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress in April about the data leak but the company faced regulations overseas with Europe implementing stricter data laws to protest user privacy online with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). 

"GDPR as an important moment for our industry. We did see a decline in monthly actives in Europe," Zuckerberg told investors during conference call Wednesday. 

Facebook also had to deal with fake accounts, pages and groups on its network, most notably the 2016 president election in the U.S. 

"Over the next 18 months, there are important elections beyond the US in Brazil, India, and the EU. These will all be real tests for Facebook," Zuckerberg said. 

Zuckerberg, the world's youngest billionaire, also saw his wealth decline by about $16 billions to approximately $67 billion. 

 

 


Related Facebook
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists

Country welcomes 16 million foreign visitors from January to June, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy
Renault profits dragged down by Nissan plunge
Renault profits dragged down by Nissan plunge

Operating margin for the first six months of the year increased meanwhile to a record 6.4 percent of sales, said a statement from the group that owns the Renault, Dacia, Lada, Samsung and Alpine brands.
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session

BIST 100 rises 0.09 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate climbs to 4.8520
IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus
IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus

The IMF warning, contained in a policy report, comes after Chinese leaders earlier this week signalled a shift toward looser fiscal policy to help barricade the world's second-largest economy against global economic turbulence.
Facebook loses 122B after Q2 revenue miss
Facebook loses $122B after Q2 revenue miss

It’s loss is biggest ever in single day for US traded firm
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.43 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.8160  
Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks
Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks

The dollar dropped against the euro, while bitcoin neared $8,300.
Turkey Sectoral confidence up in July
Turkey: Sectoral confidence up in July

Indices for Turkey's service, construction, and retail trade sectors rise in current month compared to June, says TurkStat
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises around 250 points, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
IMF official says 'no evidence' China manipulating currency
IMF official says 'no evidence' China manipulating currency

Even though there have been some currency movements recently, "there is no evidence of manipulation," IMF chief conomist Maury Obstfeld said.
Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates steady
Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, unchanged at 17.75 pct
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.23 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.7520  
European stock markets climb at open
European stock markets climb at open

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,674.17 points compared with the close on Monday.
Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July
Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July

Consumer confidence index stands at 73.1 this month, compared to 70.3 in June, according to official data
Ryanair profit drops on higher fuel costs pilot pay
Ryanair profit drops on higher fuel costs, pilot pay

Profit after tax slid 22 percent to 309.2 million euros ($362 million) in the three months to the end of June compared with a year earlier.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open

BIST 100 rises 729.71 points; USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.7700

News

Facebook fined over Cambridge Analytica data leak
Facebook fined over Cambridge Analytica data leak

What 7 Creepy Patents Reveal About Facebook
What 7 Creepy Patents Reveal About Facebook

Facebook sinking fast among US teens
Facebook sinking fast among US teens

Mark Zuckerberg talks to EU leaders about misusing data
Mark Zuckerberg talks to EU leaders about misusing data

Facebook to apologise to EU Parliament over data scandal
Facebook to apologise to EU Parliament over data scandal

Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 