Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ahed al- Tamimi , a Palestinian teen who for the last several months has remained in Israeli custody, will likely be released next Sunday, the 17-year-old girl’s father has said.

Bassem al-Tamimi said his daughter was slated for release on Aug. 19 but that her release date could be significantly brought forward.

The Israeli Prison Authority has the authority to reduce jail terms for some prisoners following a “special evaluation”.

In March, an Israeli military court sentenced the teen to eight months in prison for “attacking” an Israeli soldier.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons.