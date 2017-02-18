Press agenda on July 27

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Following reactions against U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks attempting to interfere with Turkish judiciary and threatening to impose economic sanctions against Turkey.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce household consumption expenditures for 2017, solid fuel statistics for May 2018.
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce international reserves, foreign currency liquidity for June 2018.
SOUTH AFRICA
JOHANNESBURG - Following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to South Africa as guest of annual summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Erdogan to hold bilateral talks with BRICS leaders, and to meet leading businesspeople in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in second day of 10th BRICS summit.
UNITED STATES
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Syria.
ARGENTINA
BUENOS AIRES - Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli to attend G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov to visit Moscow. Hasanov also due to attend opening ceremony of "International Army Games - 2018" competitions on July 28.
PAKISTAN
ISLAMABAD - Following aftermath of Pakistan's general election.
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY - Following the 18th Friday demonstrations of the Great March of Return protests.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
SENEGAL
DAKAR - Demonstrations for release of former Dakar Mayor Khalifa Sall, who was jailed for fraud.
SPECIAL REPORT:
Greece mourns loss of lives in major wildfires
By Magda Panoutsopoulou
ATHENS (AA) - Mr. Dimitris was standing outside his house watching a garden hose throwing water to what was left from his house after Monday’s deadliest wildfires in Greece’s recent history that took the lives of at least 85 people and injured several others.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 23, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 20, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 19, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 16, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 15, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 14, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 13, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 12, 2018