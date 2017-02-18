09:51, 27 July 2018 Friday

Press agenda on July 27

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following reactions against U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks attempting to interfere with Turkish judiciary and threatening to impose economic sanctions against Turkey.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce household consumption expenditures for 2017, solid fuel statistics for May 2018.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce international reserves, foreign currency liquidity for June 2018.

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to South Africa as guest of annual summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Erdogan to hold bilateral talks with BRICS leaders, and to meet leading businesspeople in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in second day of 10th BRICS summit.

UNITED STATES

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Syria.

ARGENTINA

BUENOS AIRES - Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli to attend G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov to visit Moscow. Hasanov also due to attend opening ceremony of "International Army Games - 2018" competitions on July 28.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Following aftermath of Pakistan's general election.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Following the 18th Friday demonstrations of the Great March of Return protests.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

SENEGAL

DAKAR - Demonstrations for release of former Dakar Mayor Khalifa Sall, who was jailed for fraud.

SPECIAL REPORT:

Greece mourns loss of lives in major wildfires

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) - Mr. Dimitris was standing outside his house watching a garden hose throwing water to what was left from his house after Monday’s deadliest wildfires in Greece’s recent history that took the lives of at least 85 people and injured several others.