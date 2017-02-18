Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:01, 27 July 2018 Friday
Media
09:51, 27 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Press agenda on July 27
Press agenda on July 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 27, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following reactions against U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks attempting to interfere with Turkish judiciary and threatening to impose economic sanctions against Turkey.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce household consumption expenditures for 2017, solid fuel statistics for May 2018.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce international reserves, foreign currency liquidity for June 2018.

 

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG  - Following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to South Africa as guest of annual summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Erdogan to hold bilateral talks with BRICS leaders, and to meet leading businesspeople in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in  second day of 10th BRICS summit.

 

UNITED STATES

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Syria.

 

ARGENTINA

BUENOS AIRES - Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli to attend G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov to visit Moscow. Hasanov also due to attend opening ceremony of "International Army Games - 2018" competitions on July 28.

 

PAKISTAN 

ISLAMABAD - Following aftermath of Pakistan's general election.

 

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Following the 18th Friday demonstrations of the Great March of Return protests. 

 

SYRIA 

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

 

SENEGAL 

DAKAR - Demonstrations for release of former Dakar Mayor Khalifa Sall, who was jailed for fraud.

 

SPECIAL REPORT:

Greece mourns loss of lives in major wildfires

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) - Mr. Dimitris was standing outside his house watching a garden hose throwing water to what was left from his house after Monday’s deadliest wildfires in Greece’s recent history that took the lives of at least 85 people and injured several others.

 

 



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on July 27
Press agenda on July 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 27, 2018
Press agenda on July 26
Press agenda on July 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 26, 2018
Press agenda on July 25
Press agenda on July 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Press agenda on July 24
Press agenda on July 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Press agenda on July 23
Press agenda on July 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 23, 2018
Press agenda on July 22
Press agenda on July 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 22, 2018
Press agenda on July 21
Press agenda on July 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 21, 2018
Press agenda on July 20
Press agenda on July 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 20, 2018
Press agenda on July 19
Press agenda on July 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 19, 2018
Press agenda on July 18
Press agenda on July 18

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Press agenda on July 17
Press agenda on July 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Press agenda on July 16
Press agenda on July 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 16, 2018
Press agenda on July 15
Press agenda on July 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 15, 2018
Press agenda on July 14
Press agenda on July 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 14, 2018
Press agenda on July 13
Press agenda on July 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 13, 2018
Press agenda on July 12
Press agenda on July 12

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 12, 2018

News

Press agenda on July 26
Press agenda on July 26

Press agenda on July 25
Press agenda on July 25

Press agenda on July 24
Press agenda on July 24

Press agenda on July 23
Press agenda on July 23

Press agenda on July 22
Press agenda on July 22

Press agenda on July 21
Press agenda on July 21






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 