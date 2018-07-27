What this Muslim group do in Sydney?

World Bulletin / News Desk
Check the video below.
Source: Ilmfeed
The Brothers in Need initiative is a volunteer-led project which feeds needy people in Sydney, Australia six days a week.
For the past several years, barely more than a trickle of information has seeped out of the tightly controlled Chinese occupied territory, but what we do know suggests China is using an array of brutal measures to eradicate any vestige of Uighur culture.
When an imam in Nigeria saw hundreds of desperate, frightened families running into his village last Saturday, he decided to risk his life to save theirs.
Mohamed Elshenawy, the Egyptian goalkeeper in the FIFA World Cup 2018, has declined a trophy sponsored by Budweiser for religious reasons.
A look at the traditions, ceremonies, food, and community of Ramadan 2018.
Related Docs for Hindu family displays rare collection of Islamic manuscripts in Kashmir
27-year-old student from Benin says he read Quran a few times before converting to Islam
It's Ramadan time! Here are some tips that can help students during this period.
Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) hands out Quran copies translated in the Spanish language.
Grand Mosque of Granada hosting iftar meals for Muslim community
15th century Quran written by calligraphist Sukrullah Khalifah returned to Topkapi Palace Museum by collector
Muslims all around the world are fasting together for the holy month Ramadan, though they break their fast in ways that highlight the diversity of the global Muslim community.
Necmedin Bushi gives reading lessons while moulding gold at his workshop
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency sent food aid to 25,000 Rohingya refugees
Turkey's TIKA, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, Red Crescent provide relief to Rohingya
The holy month of Ramadan starts on 15 May, and is a time of fasting and prayer for millions of Muslims across the world.