8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect

Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for at least eight suspected members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization -- the terrorist group behind a defeated coup in 2016 -- for alleged involvement in police exam fraud.

The warrants were issued by Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara.

The suspects are accused of leaking the commissioner exam to FETO-linked police officers ahead of the 2011 test, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.