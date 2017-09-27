Today in History July 27

|1214
|At the Battle of Bouvines in France, Philip Augustus of France defeats John of England.
|1245
|Frederick II is deposed by a council at Lyons, which found him guilty of sacrilege.
|1586
|Sir Walter Raleigh returns to England from Virginia.
|1663
|The British Parliament passes a second Navigation Act, requiring all goods bound for the colonies be sent in British ships from British ports.
|1689
|The Scottish Jacobites experience a victory over government-supporting clans at the Battle of Killiecrankie.
|1777
|The Marquis of Lafayette arrives in New England to help fight the British.
|1778
|British and French fleets fight to a standoff in the first Battle of Ushant.
|1793
|Robespierre becomes a member of the Committee of Public Safety.
|1861
|President Abraham Lincoln replaces General Irwin McDowell with General George B. McClellen as head of the Army of the Potomac.
|1905
|The International Workers of the World found their labor organization in Chicago.
|1909
|Orville Wright sets a world record for staying aloft in an airplane--one hour, 12 minutes and 40 seconds.
|1914
|British troops invade the streets of Dublin, Ireland, and begin to disarm Irish rebels.
|1921
|Canadians Sir Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin at the University of Toronto.
|1944
|U.S. troops complete the liberation of Guam.
|1953
|Representatives of the United Nations, Korea and China sign an armistice at Panmunjom, Korea.
|1964
|President Lyndon Johnson sends an additional 5,000 advisers to South Vietnam.
|1980
|Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran dies in Cairo, Egypt.
|1981
|William Wyler, director of Ben Hur, dies.
|1993
|Israeli guns and aircraft pound southern Lebanon in reprisal for rocket attacks by Hezbollah guerrillas.
|2002
|The largest air show disaster in history occurs when a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter crashes during an air show at Lviv, Ukraine, killing 85 and injuring more than 100 others.
