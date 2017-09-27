Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:01, 27 July 2018 Friday
History
Update: 10:24, 27 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Today in History July 27
Today in History July 27

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

 

1214   At the Battle of Bouvines in France, Philip Augustus of France defeats John of England.
1245   Frederick II is deposed by a council at Lyons, which found him guilty of sacrilege.
1586   Sir Walter Raleigh returns to England from Virginia.
1663   The British Parliament passes a second Navigation Act, requiring all goods bound for the colonies be sent in British ships from British ports.
1689   The Scottish Jacobites experience a victory over government-supporting clans at the Battle of Killiecrankie.
1777   The Marquis of Lafayette arrives in New England to help fight the British.
1778   British and French fleets fight to a standoff in the first Battle of Ushant.
1793   Robespierre becomes a member of the Committee of Public Safety.
1861   President Abraham Lincoln replaces General Irwin McDowell with General George B. McClellen as head of the Army of the Potomac.
1905   The International Workers of the World found their labor organization in Chicago.
1909   Orville Wright sets a world record for staying aloft in an airplane--one hour, 12 minutes and 40 seconds.
1914   British troops invade the streets of Dublin, Ireland, and begin to disarm Irish rebels.
1921   Canadians Sir Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin at the University of Toronto.
1944   U.S. troops complete the liberation of Guam.
1953   Representatives of the United Nations, Korea and China sign an armistice at Panmunjom, Korea.
1964   President Lyndon Johnson sends an additional 5,000 advisers to South Vietnam.
1980   Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran dies in Cairo, Egypt.
1981   William Wyler, director of Ben Hur, dies.
1993   Israeli guns and aircraft pound southern Lebanon in reprisal for rocket attacks by Hezbollah guerrillas.
2002   The largest air show disaster in history occurs when a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter crashes during an air show at Lviv, Ukraine, killing 85 and injuring more than 100 others.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History July 27
Today in History July 27

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 26
Today in History July 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 25
Today in History July 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 23
Today in History July 23

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 22
Today in History July 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 21
Today in History July 21

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 20
Today in History July 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 19
Today in History July 19

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 17
Today in History July 17

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 16
Today in History July 16

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 14
Today in History July 14

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 13
Today in History July 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 10
Today in History July 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 07
Today in History July 07

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 06
Today in History July 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 05
Today in History July 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History July 26
Today in History July 26

Today in History July 25
Today in History July 25

Today in History July 23
Today in History July 23

Today in History July 22
Today in History July 22

Today in History July 21
Today in History July 21

Today in History July 20
Today in History July 20






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 