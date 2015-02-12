Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:01, 27 July 2018 Friday
Economy
11:13, 27 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session

BIST 100 rises 0.09 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate climbs to 4.8520

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange increased by 0.09 percent, or 85.65 points, to open at 94,902.91 points on Friday.

On the last transaction day of the week, the BIST banking sector index was flat, while the holding sector index gained 0.34 percent.

Among all sector indices, the metal products machinery sector index posted the best performance, up 0.49 percent, while the tourism sector index saw the biggest drop, down 0.86 percent.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 94,817.26, down 0.58 percent, or 551.33 points, with a trade volume of 10.4 billion Turkish liras ($2.15 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 4.8520 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday, from 4.8170 at Thursday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate climbed to 5.6480 in the open market -- from 5.6330 at the previous close -- while one British pound traded for 6.3660 Turkish liras versus 6.3420 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil stood at $74.46 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday, from $74.36 at the previous close.

 


Related Turkey stock
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists

Country welcomes 16 million foreign visitors from January to June, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy
Renault profits dragged down by Nissan plunge
Renault profits dragged down by Nissan plunge

Operating margin for the first six months of the year increased meanwhile to a record 6.4 percent of sales, said a statement from the group that owns the Renault, Dacia, Lada, Samsung and Alpine brands.
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session

BIST 100 rises 0.09 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate climbs to 4.8520
IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus
IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus

The IMF warning, contained in a policy report, comes after Chinese leaders earlier this week signalled a shift toward looser fiscal policy to help barricade the world's second-largest economy against global economic turbulence.
Facebook loses 122B after Q2 revenue miss
Facebook loses $122B after Q2 revenue miss

It’s loss is biggest ever in single day for US traded firm
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.43 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.8160  
Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks
Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks

The dollar dropped against the euro, while bitcoin neared $8,300.
Turkey Sectoral confidence up in July
Turkey: Sectoral confidence up in July

Indices for Turkey's service, construction, and retail trade sectors rise in current month compared to June, says TurkStat
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises around 250 points, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
IMF official says 'no evidence' China manipulating currency
IMF official says 'no evidence' China manipulating currency

Even though there have been some currency movements recently, "there is no evidence of manipulation," IMF chief conomist Maury Obstfeld said.
Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates steady
Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates steady

Policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, unchanged at 17.75 pct
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.23 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.7520  
European stock markets climb at open
European stock markets climb at open

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,674.17 points compared with the close on Monday.
Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July
Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July

Consumer confidence index stands at 73.1 this month, compared to 70.3 in June, according to official data
Ryanair profit drops on higher fuel costs pilot pay
Ryanair profit drops on higher fuel costs, pilot pay

Profit after tax slid 22 percent to 309.2 million euros ($362 million) in the three months to the end of June compared with a year earlier.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open

BIST 100 rises 729.71 points; USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.7700

News

Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks
Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks

Asian markets down as trade fears linger
Asian markets down as trade fears linger

European stocks markets recover
European stocks markets recover

European stocks stall as 'contentious' G7 summit looms
European stocks stall as 'contentious' G7 summit looms

Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in May
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in May

Government gross debt stock up in April
Government gross debt stock up in April

Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS

Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'
Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'

Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists

Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request

Turkish Central Bank reserves at $98.4B in June
Turkish Central Bank reserves at 98 4B in June

8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect
8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 