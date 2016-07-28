Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:01, 27 July 2018 Friday
Turkey
12:21, 27 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkish Central Bank reserves at $98.4B in June
Turkish Central Bank reserves at $98.4B in June

Total reserve assets slip 8.3 pct compared to previous month, official data show

World Bulletin / News Desk

Official reserves of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) totaled nearly $98.4 billion as of June 29, the bank reported on Friday.

Total reserve assets slipped 8.3 percent, compared to $107.3 billion at the end of May, according to the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report. 

Last month, foreign currency reserves -- in convertible foreign currencies -- amounted to $74 billion, down 8.9 percent on a monthly basis. 

CBRT's gold reserves -- including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped -- also dropped by 6.8 percent to $22.8 billion in June compared to May. 

On a yearly basis, the bank's official reserves saw a decline of 9 percent, versus $108.7 billion at the end of June 2017.

In mid-December 2013, the bank's total reserves hit their all-time peak at nearly $136 billion, including some $21 billion in gold reserves. 

 



Related Turkey economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS

Turkey, BRICS can together establish more objective credit rating agencies, Turkish president says
Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'
Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'

Reports claiming Turkey-US deal to secure release of Ebru Ozkan in return of US pastor baseless, says senior official
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request

Israel arrested Ebru Ozkan while she was visiting as a tourist last month.
Turkish Central Bank reserves at 98 4B in June
Turkish Central Bank reserves at $98.4B in June

Total reserve assets slip 8.3 pct compared to previous month, official data show
8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect
8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect

Suspects accused of leaking commissioner exam to FETO-linked police officers ahead of 2011 test
No one dictates Turkey' says FM over Trump's threats
'No one dictates Turkey' says FM over Trump's threats

Mevlut Cavusoglu says rule of law applies to everyone
Turkish Chinese presidents meet in South Africa
Turkish, Chinese presidents meet in South Africa

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Xi Jinping meet on sidelines of BRICS summit
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden

100 cannabis roots seized from house in city center
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cuts ribbon on new embassy building in South Africa’s capital
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

Ankara resolute to fight against terrorist organizations that have found breeding ground in Syria, Foreign Ministry says
Erdogan Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines
Erdogan, Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines

Turkish, Russian leaders will meet on Thursday on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa
Turkey s parliament ratifies paid military service law
Turkey’s parliament ratifies paid military service law

Law enables Turkish citizens to complete their military service in just 21 days
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Security forces carry out air-supported operation in Kulp in southeastern Diyarbakir
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision

BIST 100 index goes down over 3 percent following Turkish Central Bank's decision to keep interest rates constant
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran sanctions

'We don't necessarily need to go along with sanctions imposed by US or UK on Iran,' says Turkish foreign minister

News

Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July
Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July

Government gross debt stock up in June
Government gross debt stock up in June

North Korea’s economy shrinks under weight of sanctions
North Korea s economy shrinks under weight of sanctions

Turkey's account gap at $5.9B in May
Turkey's account gap at 5 9B in May

Turkish stocks goes up at close
Turkish stocks goes up at close

European stocks markets recover
European stocks markets recover

Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS

Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'
Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'

Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists

Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request

Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session

8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect
8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 