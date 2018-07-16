Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:01, 27 July 2018 Friday
Turkey
12:28, 27 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request

Israel arrested Ebru Ozkan while she was visiting as a tourist last month.

Israel freed Ebru Ozkan, accused of ties to Hamas following a request by U.S. President Donald Trump, an Israeli official said on Friday, after the Washington Post reported the deal as part of a failed White House bid to get Ankara to release an American detainee.

On July 8, it indicted her in a security court for ties to the Palestinian group, charges her lawyer denied and which angered Turkey. She was deported a week later.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Trump had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a July 14 phone call to let Ozkan go in a “trade” for Andrew Brunson, a U.S. pastor who has spent 21 months in Turkish detention.

“I can confirm that there was such a request by President Trump,” an Israeli official said on condition of anonymity, without elaborating.

The U.S. Embassy had no immediate comment.

Source: Reuters



Related Turkey Israel Trump ebru ozkan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS

Turkey, BRICS can together establish more objective credit rating agencies, Turkish president says
Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'
Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'

Reports claiming Turkey-US deal to secure release of Ebru Ozkan in return of US pastor baseless, says senior official
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request

Israel arrested Ebru Ozkan while she was visiting as a tourist last month.
Turkish Central Bank reserves at 98 4B in June
Turkish Central Bank reserves at $98.4B in June

Total reserve assets slip 8.3 pct compared to previous month, official data show
8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect
8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect

Suspects accused of leaking commissioner exam to FETO-linked police officers ahead of 2011 test
No one dictates Turkey' says FM over Trump's threats
'No one dictates Turkey' says FM over Trump's threats

Mevlut Cavusoglu says rule of law applies to everyone
Turkish Chinese presidents meet in South Africa
Turkish, Chinese presidents meet in South Africa

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Xi Jinping meet on sidelines of BRICS summit
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden

100 cannabis roots seized from house in city center
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cuts ribbon on new embassy building in South Africa’s capital
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

Ankara resolute to fight against terrorist organizations that have found breeding ground in Syria, Foreign Ministry says
Erdogan Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines
Erdogan, Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines

Turkish, Russian leaders will meet on Thursday on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa
Turkey s parliament ratifies paid military service law
Turkey’s parliament ratifies paid military service law

Law enables Turkish citizens to complete their military service in just 21 days
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Security forces carry out air-supported operation in Kulp in southeastern Diyarbakir
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision

BIST 100 index goes down over 3 percent following Turkish Central Bank's decision to keep interest rates constant
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran sanctions

'We don't necessarily need to go along with sanctions imposed by US or UK on Iran,' says Turkish foreign minister

News

Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS

Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'
Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'

Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists

Turkish Central Bank reserves at $98.4B in June
Turkish Central Bank reserves at 98 4B in June

Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session

8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect
8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect

Israeli forces storm J'lem's Aqsa, injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm J'lem's Aqsa injuring worshipers

Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday

Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa s Buraq Wall

Israeli army arrests 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israeli army arrests 13 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israel rejects Russian offer on Iranian forces in Syria
Israel rejects Russian offer on Iranian forces in Syria

Israeli PM to meet Russian FM in Moscow for Syria talks
Israeli PM to meet Russian FM in Moscow for Syria

'No one dictates Turkey' says FM over Trump's threats
No one dictates Turkey' says FM over Trump's threats

Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson

Trump, EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions
Trump EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions

Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks
Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks

Trump: Russia to help Democrats in November election
Trump Russia to help Democrats in November election

Trump, top Republican clash over tariffs
Trump top Republican clash over tariffs

Ebru Ozkan arrives in Istanbul
Ebru Ozkan arrives in Istanbul

Israel extends detention of Turkish tourist
Israel extends detention of Turkish tourist






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 