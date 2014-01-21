Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists

World Bulletin / News Desk
"Some 16 million foreigners visited our country in the first six months of this year," Mehmet Ersoy said during his visit to the southern holiday resort city of Antalya.
Ersoy stated that Antalya recorded the highest number of visitors with more than 6.6 million during the same period.
"We have a tourist target of 14 million (for Antalya). We will reach this," Ersoy said.
He underlined that if they manage to reap more revenue compared to the rising tourism, it will be a success.
Country welcomes 16 million foreign visitors from January to June, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy
Operating margin for the first six months of the year increased meanwhile to a record 6.4 percent of sales, said a statement from the group that owns the Renault, Dacia, Lada, Samsung and Alpine brands.
BIST 100 rises 0.09 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate climbs to 4.8520
The IMF warning, contained in a policy report, comes after Chinese leaders earlier this week signalled a shift toward looser fiscal policy to help barricade the world's second-largest economy against global economic turbulence.
It’s loss is biggest ever in single day for US traded firm
BIST 100 climbs 0.43 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.8160
The dollar dropped against the euro, while bitcoin neared $8,300.
Indices for Turkey's service, construction, and retail trade sectors rise in current month compared to June, says TurkStat
BIST 100 rises around 250 points, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Even though there have been some currency movements recently, "there is no evidence of manipulation," IMF chief conomist Maury Obstfeld said.
Policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, unchanged at 17.75 pct
BIST 100 rises 0.23 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.7520
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,674.17 points compared with the close on Monday.
Consumer confidence index stands at 73.1 this month, compared to 70.3 in June, according to official data
Profit after tax slid 22 percent to 309.2 million euros ($362 million) in the three months to the end of June compared with a year earlier.
BIST 100 rises 729.71 points; USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.7700