Qatar has ‘moved beyond’ effects of blockade

World Bulletin / News Desk
Stressing that Qatar still planned to host the 2022 World Cup, al-Khater said that her country had “dealt with the effects of the [Saudi-led] blockade and was now dealing with all its affairs as usual”.
In June of last year, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain collectively severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups.
The Saudi-led axis also imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar, with Riyadh sealing the Abu Samra border crossing linking the two Gulf states.
The four-nation Arab bloc also presented Doha with a long list of demands, which included the closure of the Al Jazeera television channel and the shutting down of a Turkish military base in Qatar.
Qatar, for its part, has vociferously denied the accusations of terrorism, describing the ongoing blockade by its fellow Arab states as a violation of international law.
It has also steadfastly refused to comply with the demands laid down by the Saudi-led axis.
“We marked the embargo’s [one-year] anniversary a few weeks ago,” al-Khater said. “Politically, we have generally moved beyond the blockade phase.”
She went on to assert that Qatar was -- regardless of the blockade -- now in the process of forging long-term relationships and strategic partnerships with a number of countries.
“Qatar has concluded several international agreements that will enhance its presence in the fields of electronic security and investment," al-Khater said.
She also praised Kuwaiti mediation efforts, but said little progress had been made in this regard.
As for the difficulties encountered by Qatari pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, she described this as “an unfortunate issue on all levels”, stressing every Muslim’s right to perform the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages -- regardless of political issues.
She also called on Riyadh to deal with what she described as anti-Qatar “hate speech” in its media, which, she said, posed a concern for the safety of Qatari nationals in Saudi Arabia.
“There is no diplomatic representation by which the State of Qatar can deal with the affairs of Qatari pilgrims,” al-Khater said.
Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week
'They definitely don’t want Trump!' US president tweets
'I don’t think tariffs are the right answer," says House Speaker Paul Ryan
AK Party's Hasan Turan also urges Turkish travel agencies to arrange more faith tours to Jerusalem
Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview
Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship