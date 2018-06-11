Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:00, 27 July 2018 Friday
Turkey
16:00, 27 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS

Turkey, BRICS can together establish more objective credit rating agencies, Turkish president says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey sees the 10th BRICS summit as an opportunity to develop cooperation in the field of economy, investment and development areas, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"We wish to conclude membership negotiations between our Treasury and Finance Ministry and BRICS' new development bank in a short term. We can team up to establish […] more objective credit rating agencies," Erdogan said at the summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Turkish president said that his country also aims to move forward the cooperation with BRICS in the field of energy.

He said Turkey and BRICS can develop institution-based cooperation.

"The present system satisfies no one, except the privileged few whose interests were guaranteed [under current system]," he stressed.

He underlined that the world is facing a “troubled period” as the economic crisis has been repeating decennially, and people witnessed wars, terrorist acts and diseases.

"It is not possible that this structure will remain unchanged […]," Erdogan added.

The president highlighted that he was invited to the summit as the term president of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He underlined that there is a need to enhance cooperation between the OIC and the BRICS and that they can benefit from processes of south-south cooperation for a “fairer world.”

South-south cooperation refers to exchange resources, technology, and knowledge among developing countries.

"I see a benefit to evaluate possibilities of cooperation between the Islamic Development Bank and BRICS' new development bank for supporting development efforts in Africa," he added.

He said they anticipated BRICS' demand to play a role in south-south cooperation and noted that Turkey is among the leading countries in official development assistance (ODA) field.

"Last year, Turkey was placed near the top countries with $8.2 billion ODA. Turkey was also ranked the first in the humanitarian assistance field in 2017," he stressed.

Turkey also hosts over 4 million displaced people -- mostly from Syria and Iraq -- while several western countries condemn refugees by installing razor wires on borders, the president said.

He noted that Turkey has so far spent $32 billion on asylum seekers.

"Our country also brought up a topic of development to the G20's agenda in the period of our term presidency in 2015. On 4 June, we opened the United Nations' Technology Bank dedicated to least developed countries," Erdogan said.

He noted that Turkey's direct investments in Africa have reached over $6 billion.

The 10th BRICS summit, hosted by South Africa in the financial capital Johannesburg, started on Wednesday and lasts through Friday.

The BRICS group -- made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- was established in 2006 to enhance cooperation between member countries and also other developing countries.



Related Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan BRICS
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS

Turkey, BRICS can together establish more objective credit rating agencies, Turkish president says
Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'
Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'

Reports claiming Turkey-US deal to secure release of Ebru Ozkan in return of US pastor baseless, says senior official
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request

Israel arrested Ebru Ozkan while she was visiting as a tourist last month.
Turkish Central Bank reserves at 98 4B in June
Turkish Central Bank reserves at $98.4B in June

Total reserve assets slip 8.3 pct compared to previous month, official data show
8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect
8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect

Suspects accused of leaking commissioner exam to FETO-linked police officers ahead of 2011 test
No one dictates Turkey' says FM over Trump's threats
'No one dictates Turkey' says FM over Trump's threats

Mevlut Cavusoglu says rule of law applies to everyone
Turkish Chinese presidents meet in South Africa
Turkish, Chinese presidents meet in South Africa

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Xi Jinping meet on sidelines of BRICS summit
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden

100 cannabis roots seized from house in city center
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 110 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cuts ribbon on new embassy building in South Africa’s capital
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

Ankara resolute to fight against terrorist organizations that have found breeding ground in Syria, Foreign Ministry says
Erdogan Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines
Erdogan, Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines

Turkish, Russian leaders will meet on Thursday on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa
Turkey s parliament ratifies paid military service law
Turkey’s parliament ratifies paid military service law

Law enables Turkish citizens to complete their military service in just 21 days
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Security forces carry out air-supported operation in Kulp in southeastern Diyarbakir
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision

BIST 100 index goes down over 3 percent following Turkish Central Bank's decision to keep interest rates constant
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran sanctions

'We don't necessarily need to go along with sanctions imposed by US or UK on Iran,' says Turkish foreign minister

News

German minister steps back from anti-Erdogan tweet 
German minister steps back from anti-Erdogan tweet

Turkish, Chinese presidents meet in South Africa
Turkish Chinese presidents meet in South Africa

Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan

Erdogan, Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines
Erdogan Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines

Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa

Turkey's Erdogan slams Israel's 'Jewish nation-state' law
Turkey's Erdogan slams Israel's 'Jewish nation-state' law

BRICS nations pledge unity against US trade war threat
BRICS nations pledge unity against US trade war threat

What is BRICS?
What is BRICS

Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile
Turkey can boost regional bloc BRICS's profile

BRICS, Turkey meet offers opportunities
BRICS Turkey meet offers opportunities

BRICS countries vow to fight terrorism, corruption
BRICS countries vow to fight terrorism corruption

Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'
Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'

Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists

Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request

Turkish Central Bank reserves at $98.4B in June
Turkish Central Bank reserves at 98 4B in June

Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session

8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect
8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 