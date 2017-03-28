Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:00, 27 July 2018 Friday
Africa
16:14, 27 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
DRCongo: At least 5 killed in plane crash
DRCongo: At least 5 killed in plane crash

2 also injured when plane forced to land in central part of Democratic Republic of Congo, say officials

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least five people were killed in a plane crash on Friday morning in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a local government official said.

The Antonov-made plane of Air Kasai that took off from the city of Tshikapa caught fire near Kamako, close to the Angolan border, said Anaclet Muswa, deputy administrator of the Tshikapa territory.

"The provisional toll is five dead and two survivors, namely the pilot and his assistant," he said, adding that the victims were "burned alive."

"It was a forced landing," Air Kasai's commercial department said without giving more details about the crash.

This is the second plane crash in the space of one month after that of a small UN carrier that crashed in Kamonia, injuring five people.

In September 2017, a military plane crashed in the capital Kinshasa, killing 12 people.

 


Related Plane Crash congo
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan

Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday

Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq s Basra
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq’s Basra

Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Support for Palestine growing among Jews
Support for Palestine growing among Jews

Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson

'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
What is BRICS
What is BRICS?

BRICS is made up of China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi  
Trump EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions
Trump, EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions

Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Canada Mexico say free trade deal must include US
Canada, Mexico say free trade deal must include US

Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa s Buraq Wall
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall

Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week
Trump Russia to help Democrats in November election
Trump: Russia to help Democrats in November election

'They definitely don’t want Trump!' US president tweets
Trump top Republican clash over tariffs
Trump, top Republican clash over tariffs

'I don’t think tariffs are the right answer," says House Speaker Paul Ryan
More Turks should visit Jerusalem
More Turks should visit Jerusalem

AK Party's Hasan Turan also urges Turkish travel agencies to arrange more faith tours to Jerusalem
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66
Mother of Srebrenica 'Hatidza Mehmedovic' dies aged 66

Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression
Nicaraguan president denies involvement in repression

Daniel Ortega again rejects calls for early elections in Fox News interview  
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security
Argentina to lift ban on army role in internal security

Military’s role had been considerably reduced after dictatorship

News

Four Saudis killed in plane crash
Four Saudis killed in plane crash

Two soldiers killed in Tunisia plane crash
Two soldiers killed in Tunisia plane crash

Pilot dies in Myanmar military plane crash
Pilot dies in Myanmar military plane crash

Training flight crashes in Florida, US
Training flight crashes in Florida US

Deadliest plane crashes in Iran since 2003
Deadliest plane crashes in Iran since 2003

Plane crashes in Iran with 60 aboard
Plane crashes in Iran with 60 aboard

DR Congo raise fears ahead of presidential vote
DR Congo raise fears ahead of presidential vote

11 killed in DR Congo's east
11 killed in DR Congo's east

DRC asked to protect rights of Ebola patients
DRC asked to protect rights of Ebola patients

DR Congo: Over 1,000 people vaccinated for Ebola
DR Congo Over 1 000 people vaccinated for Ebola

Five new Ebola cases in DR Congo
Five new Ebola cases in DR Congo

Congo clashes leave 30 dead
Congo clashes leave 30 dead






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 