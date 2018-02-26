Worldbulletin News

Morocco air carrier cancels flights amid pilots' strike
Morocco air carrier cancels flights amid pilots' strike

Pilots have remained on strike since July 18 to demand better work conditions, salaries

World Bulletin / News Desk

Royal Air Maroc, Morocco’s national carrier, has cancelled 68 international and domestic flights since July 18, when a number of its pilots declared a strike.

According to a statement released by the airline, 10 more flights were cancelled on Friday alone.

Led by Morocco’s Airline Pilots Association, striking pilots demand better working conditions and higher wages.

 


