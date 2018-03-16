Erdogan meets presidents of South Africa, Togo, Angola

World Bulletin / News Desk
Erdogan’s one-on-one meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa -- the summit’s host -- lasted 45 minutes, according to presidential sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking with the media.
Turkey’s president also met his Togolese counterpart Faure Gnassingbe in a 35-minute meeting, the sources added.
Finally, Erdogan’s meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenco on the summit sidelines lasted 25 minutes.
The three-day BRICS summit, hosted by South Africa in the financial capital Johannesburg, concludes Friday.
On Saturday, Erdogan is due to proceed to Zambia, to meet with President Edgar Lungu, in the first-ever official visit from a Turkish president to the East African country.
The BRICS group -- made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- was established in 2006 to enhance cooperation between member countries and also other developing countries.
Earlier on Friday, Erdogan said that Turkey sees the 10th BRICS summit as an opportunity to develop cooperation in the field of the economy, investment, and development.
"We wish to conclude membership negotiations between our Treasury and Finance Ministry and BRICS' new development bank in the short term,” Erdogan told the summit.
“We can team up to establish … more objective credit rating agencies," he added.
Turkey has complained that some established ratings agencies are biased against Turkey and ignore its true economic strength.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with leaders from Southern, Central, and West Africa at summit of emerging powerhouse economies
Turkey, BRICS can together establish more objective credit rating agencies, Turkish president says
Reports claiming Turkey-US deal to secure release of Ebru Ozkan in return of US pastor baseless, says senior official
Israel arrested Ebru Ozkan while she was visiting as a tourist last month.
Total reserve assets slip 8.3 pct compared to previous month, official data show
Suspects accused of leaking commissioner exam to FETO-linked police officers ahead of 2011 test
Mevlut Cavusoglu says rule of law applies to everyone
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Xi Jinping meet on sidelines of BRICS summit
100 cannabis roots seized from house in city center
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cuts ribbon on new embassy building in South Africa’s capital
Ankara resolute to fight against terrorist organizations that have found breeding ground in Syria, Foreign Ministry says
Turkish, Russian leaders will meet on Thursday on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa
Law enables Turkish citizens to complete their military service in just 21 days
Security forces carry out air-supported operation in Kulp in southeastern Diyarbakir
BIST 100 index goes down over 3 percent following Turkish Central Bank's decision to keep interest rates constant