Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:06, 28 July 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
09:31, 28 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Philippines’ Duterte invites Abu Sayyaf to peace talks
Philippines’ Duterte invites Abu Sayyaf to peace talks

Offer follows signing of Bangsamoro Organic Law, seen as the key to resolving the Muslim insurgency in the country’s south

World Bulletin / News Desk

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday offered peace to the Daesh-linked Abu Sayyaf – a group that notoriously beheaded several of their kidnap victims which included both locals and foreigners.

“Let’s stop this war,” Duterte said in a speech before victims of a fire early this week that razed thousands of homes in Sulu province, a known stronghold of the group.

The president’s offer follows his recent signing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, a measure that aims to resolve the decades-long Muslim insurgency in the southern Philippines.

Duterte called on the militants to give the law a chance.

“It is the children, the elderly and the women that suffer,” he said. “You would be leaving your family without fathers.”

Since 1991, the Abu Sayyaf — armed with mostly improvised explosive devices, mortars and automatic rifles — has carried out bombings, kidnappings, assassinations and extortion in a self-determined fight for an independent Islamic province in the Philippines.

“My message to the Abu Sayyaf is: I come in peace,” Duterte said.

The Bangsamoro Organic Law is a product of the peace agreement that the Moro Islamic Liberation Front signed with former President Benigno Aquino III in 2014.

It aims to grant wider autonomy for the Bangsamoro – a collective term for Filipino Muslims -- and would replace the existing Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, a region with more political and fiscal powers, including a bigger annual block grant equivalent to five percent of the total national internal revenue collection.



Related abu sayyaf Rodrigo Duterte
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injuring worshipers

Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies

US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan

Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday

Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq s Basra
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq’s Basra

Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Support for Palestine growing among Jews
Support for Palestine growing among Jews

Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson

'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
What is BRICS
What is BRICS?

BRICS is made up of China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi  
Trump EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions
Trump, EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions

Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Canada Mexico say free trade deal must include US
Canada, Mexico say free trade deal must include US

Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa s Buraq Wall
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall

Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week

News

Philippine military rescues five Abu Sayyaf hostages
Philippine military rescues five Abu Sayyaf hostages

Philippines: Abu Sayyaf group abducts six locals
Philippines Abu Sayyaf group abducts six locals

Abu Sayyaf financier nabbed in Philippine capital
Abu Sayyaf financier nabbed in Philippine capital

Abu Sayyaf's bomb plot foiled; 3 militants arrested
Abu Sayyaf's bomb plot foiled 3 militants arrested

Philippines: More Abu Sayyaf members surrender in south
Philippines More Abu Sayyaf members surrender in south

Two Indonesian Abu Sayyaf hostages freed in Sulu
Two Indonesian Abu Sayyaf hostages freed in Sulu

Bangsamoro law ready to be signed by Duterte
Bangsamoro law ready to be signed by Duterte

Philippines' Duterte calls Kuwait work ban 'permanent'
Philippines' Duterte calls Kuwait work ban 'permanent'

Duterte declares hands off Philippines' war on drugs
Duterte declares hands off Philippines' war on drugs

Duterte threatens to expel EU envoys in the Philippines
Duterte threatens to expel EU envoys in the Philippines

Duterte calls for solidarity against North Korea
Duterte calls for solidarity against North Korea

Philippine president fires officials over graft charges
Philippine president fires officials over graft charges






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 