Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

World Bulletin / News Desk
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Friday voiced his agreement with Ali al-Sistani, one of Iraq’s most prominent Shia clerics, who -- in his Friday sermon -- urged the country’s next government to meet protesters’ demands.
Al-Sistani also called for the speedy formation of a new government once results of the country’s disputed May 12 parliamentary polls were recounted.
In a statement issued shortly after al-Sistani’s sermon, al-Abadi voiced agreement with the cleric’s assertions, saying his outgoing government was working to meet the demands of protesters.
In his sermon, al-Sistani reportedly warned of a “popular uprising” if the incoming government failed to address demonstrators’ grievances.
On Friday, several provinces in southern and central Iraq saw renewed demonstrations in which protesters reiterated longstanding demands for more job opportunities and improved public services.
The ongoing protests, which erupted earlier this month in southern Iraq and have since spread to the capital, have left at least 14 people dead and hundreds injured.
