Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:06, 28 July 2018 Saturday
Iraq
09:43, 28 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Friday voiced his agreement with Ali al-Sistani, one of Iraq’s most prominent Shia clerics, who -- in his Friday sermon -- urged the country’s next government to meet protesters’ demands.

Al-Sistani also called for the speedy formation of a new government once results of the country’s disputed May 12 parliamentary polls were recounted. 

In a statement issued shortly after al-Sistani’s sermon, al-Abadi voiced agreement with the cleric’s assertions, saying his outgoing government was working to meet the demands of protesters.

In his sermon, al-Sistani reportedly warned of a “popular uprising” if the incoming government failed to address demonstrators’ grievances.

On Friday, several provinces in southern and central Iraq saw renewed demonstrations in which protesters reiterated longstanding demands for more job opportunities and improved public services.

The ongoing protests, which erupted earlier this month in southern Iraq and have since spread to the capital, have left at least 14 people dead and hundreds injured.



Related Iraq Haidar al-Abadi
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injuring worshipers

Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies

US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan

Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday

Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq s Basra
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq’s Basra

Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Support for Palestine growing among Jews
Support for Palestine growing among Jews

Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson

'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
What is BRICS
What is BRICS?

BRICS is made up of China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi  
Trump EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions
Trump, EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions

Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Canada Mexico say free trade deal must include US
Canada, Mexico say free trade deal must include US

Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa s Buraq Wall
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall

Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week

News

Anti-ISIL war cost Iraq $100 billion in losses: PM
Anti-ISIL war cost Iraq 100 billion in losses PM

Iraq govt forces in control of all ‘disputed’ areas: PM
Iraq govt forces in control of all disputed areas PM

Iraq PM calls on Peshmerga to operate under his command
Iraq PM calls on Peshmerga to operate under his command

Iraqi PM meets commanders before anti-ISIL operation
Iraqi PM meets commanders before anti-ISIL operation

Iraq's top security body rejects Kurdish referendum
Iraq's top security body rejects Kurdish referendum

Iraq PM talks referendum with Kurdish delegation
Iraq PM talks referendum with Kurdish delegation

Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq’s Basra
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq s Basra

15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala

Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

11 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq
11 terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq

Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 8 terrorists
Turkish airstrikes neutralize 8 terrorists

Demos erupt in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar, Basra provinces
Demos erupt in Iraq s southern Dhi Qar Basra provinces






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 