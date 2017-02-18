Press agenda on July 28

World Bulletin / News Desk
SOUTH AFRICA
JOHANNESBURG - After concluding his visit to South Africa, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Zambia.
ZAMBIA
LUSAKA - Erdogan and his Zambian counterpart to hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks, followed by a signing ceremony of the agreements. Later, Erdogan is due to visit Presidential Cemetery, also due to meet Kenneth Kaunde -- Zambia’s first president.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend events to mark 1,030th anniversary of Baptism of Rus and will present state decorations to Russian football team.
MOSCOW/OBLAST - Opening ceremony of international military competition "Army Games-2018" to be held.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM - Following situation at Al-Aqsa Mosque complex after Friday clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshipers.
GAZA CITY - Tension mounts along Gaza-Israel buffer zone following martyrdom of two Palestinian protesters on Friday.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
DARAA - Following ongoing evacuations of opposition fighters and civilians from southern Syria.
GREECE
ATHENS - Following updates on major wildfires.
SPECIAL REPORT
Rocky terrain awaits Pakistan’s new prime minister
By Aamir Latif
KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) - As Pakistan is going to have a new government for the next five years in coming days, a jumble of challenges await the country’s likely Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose center-right has emerged as the single largest group in the parliament in Wednesday’s elections.
