10:14, 28 July 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on July 28

World Bulletin / News Desk

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - After concluding his visit to South Africa, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Zambia.

ZAMBIA

LUSAKA - Erdogan and his Zambian counterpart to hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks, followed by a signing ceremony of the agreements. Later, Erdogan is due to visit Presidential Cemetery, also due to meet Kenneth Kaunde -- Zambia’s first president.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend events to mark 1,030th anniversary of Baptism of Rus and will present state decorations to Russian football team.

MOSCOW/OBLAST - Opening ceremony of international military competition "Army Games-2018" to be held.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM - Following situation at Al-Aqsa Mosque complex after Friday clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshipers.

GAZA CITY - Tension mounts along Gaza-Israel buffer zone following martyrdom of two Palestinian protesters on Friday.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

DARAA - Following ongoing evacuations of opposition fighters and civilians from southern Syria.

GREECE

ATHENS - Following updates on major wildfires.

SPECIAL REPORT

Rocky terrain awaits Pakistan’s new prime minister

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) - As Pakistan is going to have a new government for the next five years in coming days, a jumble of challenges await the country’s likely Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose center-right has emerged as the single largest group in the parliament in Wednesday’s elections.