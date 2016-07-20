Update: 10:31, 28 July 2018 Saturday

Mali: At least 17 killed in clashes ahead of polls

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 17 people have been killed in clashes in Mali’s central Mopti region, local media said Friday.

According to one report, 17 Fulani men were killed when fighting broke out between Dozos, or traditional hunters, and members of the Fulani ethnic group in the village of Somena.

Tensions are rising ahead of Sunday’s hotly disputed presidential election when voters will choose between 24 contenders, including incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who took office in 2013, and opposition frontrunner Soumaila Cisse.

Earlier this week, Cisse’s campaign team was attacked by gunmen in the northern city of Timbuktu.

According to local reports, cars, phones and personal belongings of Cisse's team were damaged or stolen.