Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

World Bulletin / News Desk
Two people are dead Friday from a massive wildfire sweeping across Northern California, where dry conditions and triple-digit temperatures are expected to hamper efforts by firefighters to battle the blaze.
A firefighter and a bulldozer operator have died while battling the fire, according to Unified Incident Commander Chief Brett Gouvea.
"The fire community is extremely heartbroken for this loss," Gouvea said at a press conference Thursday night.
In addition, several firefighters and civilians have been injured, he said.
The wildfire, known as the Carr Fire, crossed the Sacramento River Thursday night and is now closing in on the city of Redding. So far, it has destroyed 65 structures while damaging 55.
The fire had burned 44,450 acres as of Friday morning, an area larger than the size of Washington, D.C.
A number of people were evacuated from the area, including five infants from a hospital.
A recent heatwave in the area along with dry conditions have been fueling the fire, which was caused by a mechanical issue involving a vehicle.
The Carr Fire is the second largest of 16 wildfires in the state of California, according to the California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection. They include the Ferguson Fire, which has burned at least 45,911 acres, and the Cranston Fire, which has consumed 11,500 acres.
Forecasts for California have temperatures remaining near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) until early next week as firefighters try to bring the fires under control.
More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week