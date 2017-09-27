Today in History July 28

|1540
|Henry VIII of England marries Catherine Howard; Thomas Cromwell is beheaded on Tower Hill in England.
|1615
|French explorer Samuel de Champlain discovers Lake Huron on his seventh voyage to the New World.
|1794
|Robespierre is beheaded in France.
|1808
|Sultan Mustafa of the Ottoman Empire is deposed and his cousin Mahmud II gains the throne.
|1835
|King Louis-Philippe of France survives an assassination attempt.
|1863
|Confederate John Mosby begins a series of attacks against General George Meade's Army of the Potomac.
|1868
|The 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to all those born or naturalized in the United States, is adopted.
|1898
|Spain, through the offices of the French embassy in Washington, D.C., requests peace terms in its war with the United States.
|1914
|Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia, beginning World War I.
|1920
|Pancho Villa surrenders to the Mexican government.
|1932
|The Bonus Army of impoverished World War I veterans is violently pushed out of Washington, D.C.
|1941
|A Japanese army lands on the coast of Cochin, China (modern day Vietnam).
|1945
|A B-25 bomber crashes into the Empire State Building in New York City, killing 13 people.
|1965
|President Lyndon Johnson sends an additional 50,000 troops to South Vietnam.
|1988
|Israeli diplomats arrive in Moscow for the first time in 21 years.
|1990
|A fire at an electrical substation causes a blackout in Chicago. Some 40,000 people were without power for up to three days.
|1996
|Discovery of remains of a prehistoric man near Kennewick, Washington, casts doubts on accepted beliefs of when, how and where the Americas were populated.
|2005
|The Irish Republican Army (IRA) announces an end to its 30-year armed campaign in Northern Ireland.
|2005
|Britain experiences its most costly tornado to date, causing 40 million Sterling Pounds of damage to Birmingham in just four minutes. There were no fatalities.
