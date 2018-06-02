Worldbulletin News

13:05, 28 July 2018 Saturday
Palestine
11:23, 28 July 2018 Saturday

3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Palestinian minor on Saturday succumbed to wounds he sustained from Israeli army fire near border of the Gaza Strip, according to a local medical source.

Muamen Fathi al-Hams, 15, was shot in his chest during anti-occupation protests near security forces in the eastern Gaza Strip on Friday.

“He died of his wounds on Saturday,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has yet to issue a statement on the death.

Saturday’s death toll takes to three the number of Palestinians martyred and scores injured by Israeli gunfire during Friday’s protests.

Since March, more than 150 Palestinians have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire during protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation and an 11-year blockade, which has gutted the Gaza economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

