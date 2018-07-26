Rocky terrain awaits Pakistan’s next prime minister

World Bulletin / News Desk
As Pakistan is going to have a new government for the next five years in coming days, a jumble of challenges await the country’s likely Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose center-right has emerged as the single largest party in July 25 elections.
Khan, 65, a former cricket star, in his victory speech on Thursday promised that he would run the country on the principles of the state of Madinah -- a reference to a welfare state set up by Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madinah 14 centuries ago.
He also promised that his government will be for the underprivileged people of Pakistan that would strengthen the country’s dismal economy, overcome the energy crisis, and root out the endemic corruption.
But, many believe, it will not be walk in the park for Khan to fulfill his promises, of them many are “ambitious”.
In its manifesto, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) billed “a road to a new Pakistan”; among many promises are, creation of 10 million new jobs, construction of 5 million new houses for poor citizens, bringing back the country’s “looted wealth”, and revival of at least 100 industries in first 100 days.
“Hopes are high but challenges ahead (for Khan’s government) are tougher,” Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui, a Karachi-based economist said.
The imminent challenge, according to Siddiqui, is the next federal budget due in August.
“The upcoming budget will tell us whether Khan is serious in implementing its ambitious plans, particularly the economy-related ones,” he opined.
More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week