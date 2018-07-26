11:55, 28 July 2018 Saturday

Rocky terrain awaits Pakistan’s next prime minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

As Pakistan is going to have a new government for the next five years in coming days, a jumble of challenges await the country’s likely Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose center-right has emerged as the single largest party in July 25 elections.

Khan, 65, a former cricket star, in his victory speech on Thursday promised that he would run the country on the principles of the state of Madinah -- a reference to a welfare state set up by Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madinah 14 centuries ago.

He also promised that his government will be for the underprivileged people of Pakistan that would strengthen the country’s dismal economy, overcome the energy crisis, and root out the endemic corruption.

But, many believe, it will not be walk in the park for Khan to fulfill his promises, of them many are “ambitious”.

In its manifesto, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) billed “a road to a new Pakistan”; among many promises are, creation of 10 million new jobs, construction of 5 million new houses for poor citizens, bringing back the country’s “looted wealth”, and revival of at least 100 industries in first 100 days.

“Hopes are high but challenges ahead (for Khan’s government) are tougher,” Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui, a Karachi-based economist said.

The imminent challenge, according to Siddiqui, is the next federal budget due in August.

“The upcoming budget will tell us whether Khan is serious in implementing its ambitious plans, particularly the economy-related ones,” he opined.